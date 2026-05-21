Business News | RUNE: India's First Doctor-Led Conscious Pilgrimage Series Where Medicine Meets the Sacred

Toss won by PBKS and elected to Field

Toss won by PBKS and elected to Field

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: In a world increasingly seeking meaning beyond material success, two doctors decided to reimagine what healing could look like. Not in a clinic -- but at the foot of a Jyotirlinga, in the silence between a prayer and its answer.

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RUNE is India's first doctor-led transformative spiritual travel collective, founded by Dr. Ruhi Satija & Dr. Neetika. Modi.

Dr. Ruhi Satija -- Consultant psychiatrist at Cloudnine Hospital & Warrier clinic Mumbai , mind transformation mentor, founder of Metamorphosis , India's only psychiatrist-led retreat program, author and India Book of Records awardee 2025.

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Dr Neetika Modi is an award winning cosmetic dentist, integrative health coach, certified Vedant seeker and best selling author of Antim the last Avatar.beyond her acclaimed clinical practice she is deeply commited to humanitarian and non profit initiatives focused on wellness and community care.Her work beautifully bridges science, spirituality and conscious living, inspiring transformative journeys rooted in healing , purpose and inner awakening .

and what makes RUNE unlike any pilgrimage before it is precisely this -- two medical minds who understand both the ancient map and the modern psyche.

Conventional Jyotirlinga trips offer darshan and devotion. RUNE offers context, awareness and transformation.

"Everything in existence carries an energy, a frequency, a vibration. When we consciously align our body, mind and spirit with higher frequencies through mindful living, stillness and intention, we begin to heal, awaken and return to our truest self"

Dr Neetika Modi , Co-founder, RUNE

She brings the spiritual architecture -- decoding each Jyotirlinga as an energetic initiation, not merely a religious destination.

Dr. Satija's vision is rooted in preventive psychiatry . At RUNE, she is bringing psychiatry into the sacred , where healing happens through changing our beliefs about life and ourselves.

" We spend years learning about the world

and almost no time understanding ourselves.

Awareness of who you are,

why you think, feel and choose the way you do

is not just healing.

It is the most radical act of living."

-- Dr. Ruhi Satija, Co-founder, RUNE

Together they have designed each retreat as a precise psychological and spiritual immersion -- sacred darshan, psychiatrist-led inner work workshops, mindfulness, and sattvic nourishment -- a complete mind-body-spirit reset.

RUNE launches July 19-23, 2026, with Somnath and Nageshwar, Gujarat -- the first in a complete circuit of all 12 Jyotirlingas.

Some journeys change the person who returns.

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