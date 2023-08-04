SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 4: Rus Education, a leading overseas education provider, proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement in 2023, producing over 1500 medical graduates through its esteemed partnered universities. Orenburg State Medical University, Perm State Medical University, and Mari State University have played instrumental roles in shaping the healthcare landscape of India, contributing significantly to the noble cause of Ayushman Bharat, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s healthcare system has long been a focal point of concern, with an urgent need for a substantial increase in the number of qualified medical professionals. Recognizing this pressing need, Rus Education has been dedicated to bridging the gap by providing world-class medical education to aspiring Indian students in collaboration with esteemed Russian government medical universities.

Orenburg State Medical University, renowned for its rich medical heritage, has churned out a remarkable number of skilled doctors, infusing expertise and knowledge into India’s healthcare sector. Similarly, Perm State Medical University and Mari State University have contributed significantly to this transformative journey, shaping the healthcare landscape with their cutting-edge educational programs.

“The success of this initiative underscores the importance of global collaborations in empowering healthcare systems,” stated Prof S.K Washim, Founder & Chairman of Rus Education. He further stated, “Our partnership with Orenburg State Medical University, Perm State Medical University, and Mari State University exemplifies the potential of international education in building a skilled and compassionate healthcare workforce for India’s Ayushman Bharat mission.”

The impact of this achievement resonates deeply with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ayushman Bharat, a healthcare initiative aimed at providing universal access to affordable and quality medical services for all Indian citizens. The influx of over 1500 medical graduates who will appear for the foreign medical graduate examination in December 2023 and on successfully qualifying, will bolster the mission’s efforts in making healthcare accessible to the most vulnerable sections of society.

Rus Education remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering such transformative collaborations and empowering aspiring Indian students with opportunities to pursue medical education of the highest standards. By equipping the next generation of healthcare professionals with global expertise, the organization is poised to continue driving positive change in India’s healthcare sector.

By collaborating with leading medical universities and institutions across Russia, Rus Education offers Indian students the opportunity to pursue world-class medical education at an affordable cost. Indian medical aspirants looking forward to getting admission at the top medical universities abroad can book free career counseling sessions with Rus Education at https://www.ruseducation.in/ or can call on student helpline number 18008333338.

