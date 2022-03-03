Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI/PNN): A startup in Ahmedabad, Pushkar information technology Pvt. Ltd. provides software development services in USA, UK, Canada, Australia and Middle East countries. The company http://www.rushkar.com also deals in Microsoft technologies such as ASP.Net MVC, .Net core, BizTalk, MS dynamics CRM, Python, JAVA and mobile Applications (Hybrid and Native), and have 15-plus years of experience in custom software and web development. They also have a good hand on hardware integration.

Here you get expertise in the team and over the project too. If you go for freelancing it's just trusting an individual for a task but here we offer you everything with a team of experienced people who are trained in their domain so that you get a full-Stack development.

They have provided software's in industries like Health care, transportation, logistics, media, Oil and gas, Education etc.

Software development services offered by Rushkar are Enterprise software development, Website design and development, Mobile app development,

Cross-platform App development, big data solution, mobile App development (Native iOS and android) cloud service (Amazon web server and Azure) consulting, IOT (Raspberry pi), Python development, JAVA, Hibernate, JAVA spring etc, BizTalk server implementation and development. Dedication and focus is required if you are trusting any company for making and launching a new app for you.

The development team will develop your app or website with the people and team of crucial knowledge set. And the rest team will make the entire thing that happens after like processing, testing, debugging etc.

Rushkar Technology Pvt. Ltd. is one team of all the leading IT professionals now.

