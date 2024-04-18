VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 18: Ruskle, the pioneering brand in flavored rusks for tea time snacking, today announced that it has raised INR 25 Lakhs in seed funding from DLabs at the Indian School of Business, through the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). This investment marks a significant milestone for Ruskle, propelling its expansion pan-India (especially ithe Northern markets) and solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the snacking industry.

Founded in 2022 by Anil Paremal, Vivas Nandhakumar, and Sai Surya, Ruskle has quickly gained recognition for its innovative approach to reinventing traditional Indian tea time snacks. With a mission to introduce exciting new flavors to the rusk and snacking category across India, Ruskle has already established a strong presence in over 300 stores in Bangalore, alongside its online presence on major marketplaces and its own website, www.ruskle.in.

The infusion of funds will fuel Ruskle's nationwide expansion strategy, focusing particularly on penetrating the tea drinking markets of the North. Leveraging direct-to-consumer channels, quick commerce platforms, and marketplaces, Ruskle aims to cater to the evolving snacking preferences of consumers while introducing a diverse range of flavors that resonate with the Indian palate. Ruskle is available in 3 lip-smacking flavours for consumers to relish - Chilly Cheese, Green Chutney and Cinnamon Sugar.

Rusk biscuits, originally European, made their way to India through colonial trade routes. Over time, they became an integral part of Indian tea culture, evolving to suit local tastes with variations incorporating indigenous spices and flavors. Today, rusks are cherished in Indian households, enjoyed as a crispy snack or dunked in tea for a burst of flavor. Their history reflects the fusion of culinary influences and the enduring love for tea-time indulgences.

Anil Paremal, Co-Founder & CEO of Ruskle, remarked, "As a food person with experience in running successful food chains, I am excited about the opportunity to bring Ruskle's innovative flavors to more consumers across the country. This investment will enable us to leverage our expertise and expand our reach, especially in Northern India where tea consumption is high."

Vivas Nandhakumar, Co-Founder & CMO, brings a wealth of advertising and communication experience to Ruskle, enhancing the brand's visibility and engagement with consumers. He stated, "With the funding secured, we are poised to elevate Ruskle's presence in the market and captivate tea time enthusiasts with our unique flavors and messaging. Our goal is to quadruple revenue and establish Ruskle as a household name."

Sai Surya, Co-founder & COO, emphasized the significance of innovation in a highly unorganized category, saying, "As a product guy passionate about creating new offerings, I see immense potential in Ruskle to disrupt the snacking industry. With 60-70% of the category being unorganized, there's a huge opportunity for Ruskle to establish itself as a leader through innovation and quality."

Saumya Kumar, CEO of DLabs at the Indian School of Business, expressed enthusiasm about supporting Ruskle's journey, stating, "We believe Ruskle has immense potential to revolutionize the snacking industry with its innovative approach. We are excited to witness their continued growth and success in the market."

About Ruskle:

Ruskle is a leading brand of flavored rusks, offering exciting flavors to enhance your tea time experience. With flavors like Cinnamon Sugar, Chilly Cheese, and Green Chutney, Ruskle brings innovation to the traditional tea time snacks loved by generations of Indians. Available in over 300 stores across Bangalore and Mysore, as well as online on marketplaces and www.ruskle.in, Ruskle is the perfect addition to your tea time rituals.

