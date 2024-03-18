BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Rustomjee Group, one of the leading and renowned real estate developers across Mumbai, today announced that its project, Rustomjee Crown has received part Occupation Certificate for its B Tower. This part Occupation Certificate clears the path for the company to deliver 182 homes to their customers. Initiated in 2018 by the Rustomjee Group in South Mumbai, this project underscores the company's unwavering dedication to excellence and timely delivery. In August 2023, part Occupation (OC) was secured for 'Tower A', comprising 182 residences. As of March 2024, all 186 homes within Tower A have obtained their OC. The development offers an elevated standard of living, redefining luxury with world-class amenities and a high liveability quotient. Towers A & B stand tall at 68 stories, boasting a floor-to-ceiling clear height of 11 ft. 9 inches. Both Tower A & B of Rustomjee Crown has witnessed significant response, with the majority of apartments being sold out prior to the issuance of the OC and last few units remaining indicating the project's growing popularity. This milestone serves as a testament to Rustomjee Group's legacy and unwavering commitment to transforming dreams into reality for all. The company looks forward to welcoming customers to their new homes and continuing to set new standards in the real estate industry. The company prioritizes quality, aiming to deliver the best possible outcome without compromising customer satisfaction. The project goes beyond basic amenities, offering more than 60 luxurious lifestyle features, including seven tropical pools, a skywalk, clubhouse, toddler's area, and much more. Boman Irani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rustomjee Group said, "We are thrilled to announce the attainment of the part Occupation Certificate for 'Tower B' in Rustomjee Crown. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and dedication to our discerning buyers. This certificate enables us to deliver homes to our esteemed customers. It continues to represent our endeavour to create living spaces that provide residents with the unique experience of residing in the city's heart while enjoying a serene ambiance. The consistent success of Rustomjee Crown underscores luxury at its best, and we take pride in the thoughtful design approach that has been seamlessly integrated into this project." Nestled in the peaceful Prabhadevi neighbourhood, Rustomjee Crown covers 5.75 acres, providing residents with an elegant gated estate. With stunning 3, 4, and 5-bedroom homes designed for breath-taking views of the Arabian Sea, it stands as the only ready-to-move-in gated community in the area. Rustomjee Crown aims to elevate residents' lifestyles, offering both luxurious amenities and well-crafted homes. The project embodies a refined way of life where craftsmanship, heritage, and a sophisticated lifestyle blend seamlessly with the true richness of relationships, fostering moments of togetherness and meaningful connections. The approval of this part Occupation Certificate (OC) is an important step ahead for Rustomjee Crown and its homeowners, marking a successful chapter in this exciting journey.

