Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], April 3: S S Kanchi Silks and Sarees, a leading manufacturer and retailer of handloom sarees, has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to the industry with two prestigious awards. The company, founded in 2016 by Vivek Ramesh Maladkar, received the Outstanding Silk Dealers Excellence National Award for 2023 from the International Institute for Social and Economics Reforms. Additionally, it was named Top Business Leadership and Changemakers of Karnataka 2023 by Icons of Indian Business Magazine on 26th December.

Both events were held in Bangalore, honouring industry leaders for its excellence in the field.

S S Kanchi Silks and Sarees is dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of Indian handloom weaving. The company manufactures and procures a wide variety of handloom sarees, including cotton, silk, and sico sarees (revived vintage sarees). The company specialises in hand-crafted techniques such as block printing, hand painting, embroidery, wax printing, and weaving, offering customers a unique and authentic experience. Additionally, it provides ready-to-wear blouses, catering to the needs of modern women seeking convenience without compromising on tradition.

"We express our gratitude to the event organisers for bestowing our efforts with this prestigious recognition in the form of awards," said Vivek Ramesh Maladkar, founder of S S Kanchi Silks and Sarees. "Our mission has always been to promote handloom sarees and empower the skilled artisans who create them. These awards tes exemplify our dedication to quality, innovation, and social responsibility."

S S Kanchi Silks and Sarees caters primarily to women and middle-class customers who appreciate authentic handloom sarees at affordable prices. It offers various categories, including cotton sarees, Chikankari embroidery sarees, Mul sarees, Khadi sarees, linen sarees, silk cotton sarees, Tussar silk sarees and many more.

This recognition from esteemed organisations solidifies S S Kanchi Silks and Sarees' position as a leading player in the handloom industry, committed to preserving tradition while catering to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

