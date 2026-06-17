Business News | Saatvik Green Energy Limited Wins Golden Peacock Occupational Health & Safety Award 2026

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 17: Saatvik Green Energy Limited, one of India's leading integrated renewable energy companies, has been conferred the Golden Peacock Occupational Health & Safety Award 2026 in the Power (Renewable) Sector by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India. The award is among the country's most prestigious recognitions for corporate excellence and acknowledges organizations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to workplace safety, employee well-being, and continuous improvement in occupational health and safety performance.

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The recognition reflects Saatvik's unwavering commitment to fostering a safety-first culture across its solar PV module manufacturing operations in Ambala, Haryana. With a large workforce comprising employees and contract workers operating in a highly dynamic manufacturing environment, the Company has consistently embedded safety into every aspect of its operations through strong leadership commitment, robust governance systems, employee engagement, and technology-enabled risk management.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, said: "At Saatvik, safety is not a compliance requirement or a business priority, it is a core value embedded in every decision we make. As we continue to expand our manufacturing footprint and contribute to India's clean energy transition, our foremost responsibility is to ensure that every employee and contractor returns home safely each day. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our workforce in building a proactive safety culture driven by leadership commitment, employee participation, continuous learning, and technology-led risk management. From AI-enabled safety monitoring and predictive maintenance to robust governance systems and extensive workforce training, we are committed to setting new benchmarks in occupational health and safety. We are honoured to receive the Golden Peacock Occupational Health & Safety Award 2026 and remain steadfast in our pursuit of a zero-harm workplace."

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Safety at Saatvik is supported by a comprehensive Occupational Health & Safety Management System aligned with ISO 45001 standards and integrated into the Company's overall governance framework. Occupational health and safety performance is regularly reviewed by senior leadership and forms an integral part of the Company's ESG governance architecture.

The Company has adopted a technology-driven approach to workplace safety. Digital-enabled visual inspection systems help identify manufacturing defects that could potentially lead to electrical or fire-related risks. Real-time video analytics monitor PPE compliance and unsafe behaviours, while predictive maintenance systems identify equipment-related risks before they escalate into incidents. These initiatives are further supported by structured processes such as Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA), Job Safety Analysis (JSA), Permit-to-Work systems, Behaviour-Based Safety programmes, and Management of Change protocols.

Employee participation remains central to Saatvik's safety culture. Through safety committees, suggestion schemes, toolbox talks, recognition programmes, and continuous training initiatives, employees and contract workers actively contribute to hazard identification, risk reduction, and workplace improvements. The Company also maintains 100 percent safety training coverage across its workforce, reinforcing competency and awareness at all organizational levels.

Saatvik's safety performance has delivered measurable outcomes. Over the last two years, the Company has maintained Zero Lost Time Injuries (LTI), achieved a significant reduction in Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), reduced incident-related downtime, and strengthened workforce capability through more than 4,700 annual training hours. The Company has also reported zero compensation claims, zero equipment damage incidents, and no regulatory penalties or notices related to occupational health and safety.

The Company's safety systems and performance have been independently validated through ISO 45001 certification and a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, placing the Company among the top-performing organizations globally on ESG parameters.

The Golden Peacock Occupational Health & Safety Award is conferred annually by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India, and is widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence in workplace health and safety. The selection process involves a rigorous multi-stage assessment, including independent evaluation, peer review, and final adjudication by an eminent jury chaired by Hon'ble Justice Uday U. Lalit, Former Chief Justice of India, along with distinguished leaders from public administration, industry, law, sustainability, and governance.

About Saatvik Green Energy Limited

Saatvik Green Energy Limited is one of India's leading solar photovoltaic module manufacturers, with a strong presence across utility-scale, commercial & industrial, EPC, and distributed solar segments. The Company currently operates a 4.8 GW module manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana, and is developing a Greenfield integrated manufacturing facility in Odisha with 4 GW of module capacity and 6 GW of solar cell capacity. With a focus on technology, quality, and execution, Saatvik aims to play a meaningful role in India's renewable energy transition.

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