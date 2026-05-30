Business News | Sachin Tendulkar Highlights Tanishq's Transparent Approach to Gold Exchange - Enabling Better Value for Customers

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 30: Tanishq, India's most trusted jewellery brand from the House of Tata, has launched its latest Gold Exchange initiative featuring cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, spotlighting the transparent processes and customer assurances that have made Tanishq one of India's most trusted destinations for Gold Exchange.

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For over three decades, Gold Exchange has been an integral part of Tanishq's offering, enabling customers to unlock the best value from old jewellery while upgrading to contemporary gold and diamond designs that reflect evolving tastes and lifestyles. Today, more than 36 lakh customers have participated in Tanishq's Gold Exchange, making it one of the most widely adopted exchange platforms in the country. At Tanishq, Gold Exchange has been built on the pillars of trust, transparency, and customer confidence by ensuring that they always get the maximum value from their old gold. As the category becomes more mainstream, Tanishq believes the true differentiator lies not just in offering exchange, but in ensuring that customers feel informed, reassured and confident at every step of the process and of the final exchange value that they receive.

At a time when consumers are seeking greater clarity, fairness and confidence in high value transactions, Tanishq's Gold Exchange proposition stands apart through its emphasis on end to end transparency and process integrity. The brand continues to enable customers to exchange old gold from any jeweller, across purities as low as 9KT, through a system designed to ensure that they get the best value for their old gold, owing to the complete visibility offered at every stage of the process.

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For many Indian families, jewellery purchases linked to weddings and important milestones are deeply emotional and often cannot be postponed. As consumers look for smarter and more value conscious ways to purchase jewellery, Gold Exchange is increasingly emerging as a solution that enables customers to unlock value from existing household gold while continuing to celebrate important life occasions.

The TVC features Sachin Tendulkar inside a Tanishq store, taking consumers through the Gold Exchange journey step by step. It brings alive the entire process right from weighing and purity assessment using Tanishq's Karatmeter technology to the melting of old gold conducted in full view of the customer, ensuring that every stage is visible, verifiable and transparent. The TVC highlights the key pillars that differentiate Tanishq's Gold Exchange process, including complete transparency from start to finish, old gold never leaving the customer's sight, acceptance of gold from any jeweller, eligibility across purities starting from 9KT, and value determination based on prevailing gold rates with no hidden deductions. Customers can also exchange broken, old or inherited jewellery for the best value and choose from a wide range of designs across Tanishq's collections. The film brings alive the initiative's core proposition that Tanishq Gold Exchange delivers a true win-win, empowering customers with process transparency and best exchange value, while enabling existing household gold to re-enter circulation and supporting India's effort to reduce dependence on fresh gold imports.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Arun Narayan, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, said, "Gold Exchange is fundamentally a trust led decision, because customers are parting with jewellery that carries both emotional and financial significance. At Tanishq, we have built our Gold Exchange process over decades on the pillars of transparency, credibility and customer confidence. As this category becomes more mainstream, we believe the differentiator will not be the availability of exchange, but the trust in the process itself. This initiative reflects the systems, safeguards, and transparency measures that continue to make Tanishq one of India's most trusted Gold Exchange destinations."

Speaking on the association, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar, said, "In India, gold carries a deep emotional connection, tied to life's most important moments, especially weddings and family celebrations. Trust and transparency are therefore essential for people to feel confident and comfortable when they buy or exchange gold. Tanishq's Gold Exchange respects this sentiment and strives to uphold it in every interaction."

As Gold Exchange continues to evolve into a more mainstream way of purchasing jewellery, Tanishq remains focused on strengthening what matters most to consumers, trust in the process. Through this latest campaign, the brand reaffirms its long-standing commitment to making Gold Exchange more transparent and confidence - inspiring, enabling customers to unlock the value of existing household gold through a process built on decades of credibility and care.

Link to the film - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOxnFsq3p5M

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