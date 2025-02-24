VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: On this once-in-144-years Mahakumbh, a sacred confluence of spirituality and enlightenment, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati launched Dr. Dinesh Shahra's latest book, 'Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness'. This profound work reflects His Holiness the Dalai Lama's global vision of compassion, inner peace, and universal harmony--values that have deeply inspired Dr. Shahra on his own spiritual journey.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, who penned the foreword for the book, praised Dr. Shahra's dedication to spiritual consciousness and his mission to integrate leadership with selfless service. She acknowledged his long-standing association with Parmarth Niketan Ashram and his commitment to promoting wisdom that transcends borders and faiths.

Esteemed leader K. Annamalai was also present for the book launch, adding to the significance of this momentous occasion.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Dinesh Shahra shared, "The Dalai Lama's teachings on happiness, compassion, and mindfulness have been a guiding force in my life. This book is my humble tribute to his extraordinary wisdom, which holds the power to transform lives globally. Having Sadhviji launch it at the sacred Mahakumbh makes this moment even more special."

The book, 'Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness,' explores His Holiness's profound insights on attaining true happiness through simplicity, service, and inner fulfillment, offering timeless lessons for seekers across the world.

Launched at the Mahakumbh--a historic confluence of faith and spiritual awakening--this book stands as a beacon of wisdom and global unity, bridging the essence of Sanatan and Buddhist traditions in their pursuit of universal peace and enlightenment.

