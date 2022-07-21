New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/PNN): Safe-O-Kid is one of India's fastest-growing baby products brand focused 100 per cent on bringing the safest products to market for children up to 12 years of age, has launched unique Oral Care and Sensory Kits to improve children's oral hygiene and oral motor function.

Safe-O-Kid's Oral Care and Sensory Kits help toddlers adopt safe oral and dental hygiene practices in their daily routine.

The first few years of a child's life are crucial for healthy teeth, gums, and bones. It is especially critical to maintain good oral health to prevent health risks associated with improper oral care. The Oral Care and Sensory Kits prevent major oral safety hazards such as tongue coating, future cavities, and thrush and gum diseases.

In addition, the Oral Care and Sensory Kits provide convenient feeding solutions to ease teething pains and improve oral motor function, speech development & clarity.

The kits come in 5 variants: Basic, Standard, Advanced, Premium and Sensory. The 4 Piece Basic Baby Oral Care and Safety Kit contains 1 Finger Brush, 1 Chewy Tube, 1 Fruit Nibbler, and 1 Silicone Spoon. The 6 Piece Standard Baby Oral Care and Safety Kit contains 1 Finger Brush, 1 Chewy Tube, 1 Fruit Nibbler, 1 Squeezy Spoon, 1 Silicone Spoon, and 1 Heat Sensitive Spoon & Fork Set.

The 7 Piece Advanced Baby Oral Care and Safety Kit contains 1 Finger Brush, 1 Chewy Tube, 1 Medicine Feeder, 1 Fruit Nibbler, 1 Squeezy Spoon, 1 Silicone Spoon, and 1 Heat Sensitive Spoon & Fork Set. The 8 Piece Premium Baby Oral Care and Safety Kit contains 8 Twist Straws, 1 Finger Brush, 1 Chewy Tube, 1 Fruit Nibbler, 1 Squeezy Spoon, 1 Silicone Spoon with box, 1 Spoon & Fork Set, and 1 Medicine Feeder.

In addition to these kits, Safe-O-Kid's Oral Sensory Kit is specially curated to improve oral motor function, speech development & clarity. The 6 Piece Oral Sensory Kit contains 1 Finger Brush, 1 Chewy Tube, 1 Fruit Nibbler, 1 Silicone Spoon, 8 Twist Straws and 100 pieces of Mouth Swabs.

The Baby Oral Care and Sensory Kits are readily available on Safe-O-Kid's website and on leading E-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, and more.

Safe-O-Kid is one of India's fastest-growing baby product brands that offer a range of baby safety, baby care, and other safe baby products.

As a highly innovative and quality-driven brand, it is continuously taking steps to ensure that children across India remain safe, whether at home or outside. Working tirelessly through the pandemic, the baby safety brand has managed to touch the lives of numerous parents through its unmatched, top-notch, safe baby products.

