Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): SAGE Group, a business conglomerate, has announced a significant investment of Rs 1,450 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The investment will focus on the renewable energy sector and other industries, including hospitality.

This commitment was revealed by Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Managing Director of SAGE Group, during an exclusive conversation with ANI at the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

Agarwal highlighted that a major portion of the investment, Rs 500 crore, will be allocated to developing a renewable energy industry in the state. Additionally, the group is set to invest Rs 300 crore in a new hotel project in Madhya Pradesh.

"SAGE Group has made a new beginning. We have committed to investing Rs 1,450 crore in this summit. Out of this, a significant Rs 500 crore will go into renewable energy, and Rs 300 crore will be utilized for a new hotel in the state," Agarwal stated.

He emphasized that Madhya Pradesh is at a crucial juncture in its growth story, and the state's development momentum has gained pace. He expressed confidence that India is progressing towards becoming a developed nation and that this is the right time to contribute to this transformation.

SAGE Group has also been actively involved in the education sector. Currently, around 40,000 students are enrolled in its universities and international schools, making a substantial impact on education in the state.

He said "40,000 students are studying under us in universities and international schools. So, SAGE Group is making significant contributions to the state".

Agarwal expressed gratitude for the support from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the general public.

"We have the backing of all, including the government and the people, which strengthens our resolve to contribute to the state's progress," he added.

With this investment, SAGE Group aims to enhance the industrial and economic landscape of Madhya Pradesh while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and development.

Bhopal, is hosting the "Invest MP Global Investor Summit" (GIS) 2025, which is underway on February 24-25. The summit aims to showcase the state's vast investment potential and bring together global and domestic investors.

According to an official release, the state government has invited entrepreneurs from 60 countries to explore investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. The summit is witnessing the participation of 13 ambassadors, six high commissioners, and several consul generals from key strategic nations, further strengthening international business ties. (ANI)

