Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI/ATK): The Youth and Fitness Icon Sahil Khan, who is known for encouraging fitness awareness in India is coming up with some great news for fitness aspirants. He, in collaboration with My Fitness Peanut Butter will be rewarding the athlete from India with 1 Crore INR as prize money at Mr Olympia 2022.

Mr Olympia is the title awarded to the winner of the Professional Men's Bodybuilding Contest at Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend--an International bodybuilding competition that is held annually by the International Federation of Body Building & Fitness. The competition Mr Olympia will commence from December 15 to 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Sahil Khan is the first Indian to sponsor in the 56 years of history of Mr Olympia Body Building. He is also the first Indian to be the Chief Guest and go on stage and grant the award to Mr Olympia 2021, Brandon D. Hendrickson. In the upcoming Mr Olympia 2022, he will be rewarding the participant who are Indian by nationality with 1 Crore INR who will secure the first position in any of the 4 categories, namely, Men's Physique, Open Body Building, 2 one 2 category and Classic Physique. There are 28 pro shows left to qualify for Mr Olympia and one of the show will be held in Mumbai.

On this Sahil Khan quoted "I have always encouraged and promoted Health and Fitness in India. The reward money is not just money, but a mode to encourage fitness aspirants. India has emerged out as a fitness hub. The youths are highly motivated and dedicated to such activity. They have the passion and zeal to such events and competitions. I want to give them a similar platform to compete at the international level. It will bring India on the world map of bodybuilding. I have very high hopes."

There are huge chances for all the Indian aspirants to qualify and win Mr Olympia as there are still 28 pro shows left including one show in Mumbai. I hope one of the Indian pro card wins in Mumbai and further competes at the international level and make all Indians proud.

