"True Style is Timeless", says Saif Ali Khan as he partners with premium sunglass brand McPherson & Valentine, from the house of MacV

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Bringing together the heritage of timeless elegance and superior craftsmanship, McPherson & Valentine welcomes Bollywood's Nawab, Aristocratic Icon, Saif Ali Khan. A symbol of royal sophistication and effortless charm, Saif perfectly personifies the spirit of McPherson & Valentine--where heritage meets contemporary luxury.

Also Read | Shahjahanpur Road Accident: 4 Labourers Dead, 16 Injured as Van Overturn in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on this association, Saif Ali Khan shared, "I've always believed that style is timeless. Paresh, and their team have created fine-quality sunglasses, and I'm happy to be associated with this brand."

Founded by Matthew Bending and Paresh Khivesara, McPherson & Valentine traces its roots to Scotland, where a tradition of expert craftsmanship and innovation in luxury eyewear was established. The founders, who also created MacV, a widely accepted brand with over a decade of success, bring in even more dedication to quality and design to McPherson & Valentine. The brand has set itself apart in the premium eyewear market by offering sunglasses that go beyond mere fashion--they define a way of life. Every frame is meticulously crafted using superior materials, ensuring an impeccable balance of design, durability, and sophistication.

Also Read | Monalisa Bhosle Death Hoax: Viral Maha Kumbh 2025 Girl Is Alive and Training With Film Director Sanoj Mishra for Her Bollywood Debut in 'The Diary of Manipur' (Watch Video).

McPherson & Valentine stands apart with its meticulous handcrafting, finest Italian acetate, and state-of-the-art nylon lenses, ensuring superior clarity and protection.

The collections define the ethos of the brand:

* The Classics - A timeless collection designed with impeccable artisanship, perfect for those who appreciate understated luxury.

* Super Model Collection - A bold statement in high fashion eyewear, capturing attention with avant-garde designs and premium materials.

"I couldn't have imagined a better brand ambassador than Saif Ali Khan," said Paresh Khivesara, Co-founder. "His persona mirrors the brand--elegant, sophisticated, and timeless. Just like Saif, our sunglasses exude effortless charm and premium quality."

With Saif Ali Khan on board, McPherson & Valentine is poised to redefine luxury Sunglass trends in India and beyond. This collaboration isn't just about endorsing sunglasses--it's about celebrating timeless fashion, effortless elegance, and a bold vision for the future.

Currently available at MacV stores, The Sunglass Atelier, select luxury optical retailers over 50 cities and mcphersonandvalentine.com. The Brand is actively partnering with eyewear enthusiasts and is poised to redefine premium eyewear in India.

With Saif Ali Khan leading the way, McPherson & Valentine is not just about sunglasses--it's about a lifestyle, a legacy, and a statement of timeless luxury

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)