New Delhi [India], March 3: The Global Business Symposium 2025 was held on 28th February 2025 at Amari Bangkok Hotel, Thailand. The event commenced with the recognition of Nikorn Sachdev, Key Advisor to Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the First House Speaker of Parliament; Dr. Nattapon Chawla, the Executive Director of Indo-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Somchai Chatry, Chairperson of Thai Nepali Association, Philanthropist & Social Activist as Pride of Asia - Icons- Thailand Edition by Saimik Sen, the Editor-In-Chief of Herald Global, setting a high-spirited tone. The Pride of Asia- Thailand Edition was marked by the felicitation of eminent names who have advanced their talents and skills in building up the glory of Thailand. Pride of Asia -Thailand Edition was designed keeping in mind those iconic figures across the sands of Thailand who have made the entire Thailand and Asia proud with their achievements & laurels.

The Global Business Symposium also included the recognition of various leaders across Asia as The Industry's No. 1- Pride of Asia -Thailand Edition, conceived by Herald Global & ERTC Media to revere the unique entrepreneurs and their leadership roles in sports, education, entertainment, business, arts, science & technology, etc. These leaders have earned the No. 1 position in their respective industries with their sheer hard work and immense potential winning the topmost position of recognition. The award ceremony witnessed the felicitation of renowned dignitaries across Asia like Suchata Chaungsri -Miss Universe Thailand 2024, Irene Insot -Thai Screenwriter , Thanchanok Ritnaka (BEBE) -Thai Model, Anna Suengam-iam- Thai Actress, Netdaw Vattanasimakon : Fashion Designer, Julapakwat Srisuwun - Social Activist, Rathchaphol Weera Suwannachot - Social Activist, Oushnik Chandra - Young Achiever in Business, JJ Karnsiri - Fashion and Lifestyle Influencer, Veeraporn Nitiprapha - Renowned Thai Author, Chef Thitid - Michelin Star Chef, Suvarnna Witthayaphatthanaphorn- Key player of World Economic Forum, Tharapat Kongkaew - Eminent personality in Public Affairs, Khaosai Galaxy - Muay Thai Fighter, Chai Eamsiri - CEO of Thai Airways, Nol Allapach - Thai Soccer Player, Chef Pam Pichaya -Michelin Star Chef. These accomplished individuals were honored with Industry No. 1 awards in their respective categories.

Overall, the Global Business Symposium 2025 was a roaring success that saw all the Top dignitaries of Thailand in attendance, celebrating the achievements of outstanding individuals and brands across Asia.

Prestigious Brands of Asia is a listing of super driven brands that have performed consistently and have redefined the benchmarks of their Industries, establishing their presence across the Asian markets.

Here is the listing of the Prestigious Brands of Asia awards: SJVN Green Energy Limited, EAAA Alternatives, Rubber King Tyre Private Limited, Tata Communications, Hariom Pipes Industries Ltd., SERVO, P.C. Chandra Jewellers, TVS Jupiter, Royal Stag, Royal Enfield, Neo Stretch, Indane, Amaze, Konica Minolta, Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Company, T Sports, Grameenphone, Bel Group - The Laughing Cow - South East Asia, Singtel, DBS Bank, Wilmar International, Dialog Axiata PLC, Bank of Ceylon (BOC), AIA Group, AS Watson Group, HKR International, Cathay Pacific Airways, Harley-Davidson, Siam Commercial Bank, Mercedes-Benz, Vaseline, Comfort, Standard Chartered, Sime Darby, Maybank, Tenaga Nasional, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Nintendo, BYD, Alibaba. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Damac Properties, Emirates NBD, Telkom Indonesia, Adaro Energy, PT Bank Central Asia, Bayan Resources, Global Unichip Corp and Acer.

Finally, the Global Business Symposium 2025 was concluded by the last unique category, known as the "Marketing Meister Awards". The Marketing Meister Award is a special honor to celebrate and felicitate impeccable marketing personalities of top leading companies across Asia.

These awardees consisted of: Ajay Kumar Singh, Team EAAA Alternatives - Marketing Maestros, Sumeet Walia, Soumen Bose, Amit Garg, Aakash Mishra, Ms.Neelima Burra, Ishtiaque Sadeque, Ms. Serena Di Sarra, Marketing Team- Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Devin Gawarvala, Aniruddha Haldar, Kartik Mohindra, Mohit Dhar Jayal.

The event concluded with the announcement of the next edition of the awards, which is scheduled on the 18th of May 2025, at Marriot Hotel, Goa. After this successful symposium, Herald Global aspires to create another milestone with its next edition of the leadership summit. Please check the below links for further information:

