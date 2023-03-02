Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Bangalore (Karnataka)/New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global Business Symposium 2023 held at The Sheraton, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi witnessed the participation of several top-notch dignitaries from different walks of life.

Global Business Symposium 2023 held on the 28th of February, Sheraton, Abu Dhabi began on an exciting pitch with the felicitation of esteemed Guest of Honors Suresh Kumar, Chairman IBPC, Dr Mustafa Saasa, Business Magnate and Social Philanthropist, Dunston Pereira, CEO of the office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, and Hanif Shaikh, Chairman of Emirates Holding group, His Excellency Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Former Minister of Environment and Water. The Pride of UAE was marked by the felicitation of eminent names who have advanced their talents and skills in building up the glory of UAE. Pride of UAE was designed keeping in mind those iconic figures across the sands of the Emirates who have made the entire Emirates proud with their achievements & laurels. Prominent names like Abdulla Lutfi, Dr Sara Al Madani, Sunil Sinha, Feroz Allana were also present to receive the awards. Famous celebrities like actress Fatima Al Taei and TV serial star Dr Sara Al Madani, Lyricist and singer from Lebanon Mayysa Karaa and Ruwaida Mahrouqi were honoured for their work in the field of entertainment and music. Apart from the entertainment industry, many eminent individuals were felicitated for their grit and glory. Notable names from the real estate industry like Atif Rahman and Ahmed Al Doulah were seen adding grace to the event, along with other individuals of prominence like Nahla Al Fahad- Director/ Producer, Maisoon Al Saleh- renowned visual artist and Arab world content creator Shadi Shawqi were among the few who were honored with this special award.

Prestigious Brands of Asia 2023 is a listing of super driven brands that have performed consistently and have redefined the benchmarks of their Industries, establishing their presence across the Asian markets.

Here is the listing of the Prestigious Brands of Asia 2023 awards:

iSON Xperiences, Progcap, Quantsapp Private Limited, NetRack Enclosures Private Limited, ICL, Campus Activewear Ltd, Manipal Global Skills Academy, Vananam, OneMagnify, BHARATBENZ, Tata Agrico, ArEx Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Blue Planet Environmental Solution India Pvt. Ltd., KHELRAJA, LUKER, MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd, Bureauid India Pvt Ltd, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd, Ashar Group, Supradyn Immuno+, Aakash Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Geek Technology India, Protium Finance Limited, Lords Mark Industries, V-Trans (India) Limited, Cruise Air Conditioners, Bhutani Infra, Lucent Innovation, Sona Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Security Solutions, Welspun India, Alloy Industry Co. Ltd, Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Company, Emirates Lube Oil Company Limited, Petronas Chemicals Group, Sime Darby, Telkom, DBS, Avago Technologies, PTT Public Co. Ltd., Banpu Public Co. Ltd, Oman Oil Marketing Company, Abu Dhabi Gas Industries Limited (GASCO), Crescent Petroleum, Dolphin Energy, International Petroleum Investment Company IPIC, Emirates Lube Oil Company Limited, Kuwait National Petroleum Company, Danube Group and Thumbay Group.

Finally, the Global Business Symposium 2023 was concluded by the last unique category, known as the "Marketing Meister". This category was specially curated to felicitate various dignitaries who have successfully led their brands to reach the pinnacle of success. These awardees consisted of Dr Aashish Chaudhry-Healthcare Icon of the Year, Sanjay Agarwala, Pushkar Gokhale, Gaurav Sarda, Himanshu Chandra, Rohit Ranka, RaviRaj U, Anant Varees Kulkarni, Robin Bhowmik, Mahendra Rathod, Lisa Scott, Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Md. Sharique Khan, Prashant Singh, Japneet Singh Sethi, Jothish Kumar, Preekshit Gupta, Ayushi Ashar, Ritu Mittal, Jiby Mathew Antony, Naitik Vyas, Aditya Shah, Ashish Bhutani, Nitesh Kasma and Vasu Naren. The event concluded with the announcement of the next edition of the awards, which will be held at ITC Maratha, Mumbai. After this successful symposium, Herald Global aspires to create another milestone with its next edition of the leadership summit. Please check the below links for further information

