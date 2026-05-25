Business News | Saints, Spirituality and Sanatan Unity Shine at Grand Bhajan Jamming at Siddhashram Dham, Harrow, London

VMPL

London [UK], May 25: The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK hosted an extraordinary evening of spirituality, devotion, and Sanatan unity during a grand "Bhajan Jamming" celebration organised on the sacred occasion of Purushottam Maas and Ganga Dussehra at its Harrow, London centre on Saturday.

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Held from 7 PM to 11 PM, the spiritually charged gathering formed part of Siddhashram's ongoing Silver Jubilee celebrations, marking 25 years of service toward spirituality, humanity, cultural preservation, and interfaith harmony in the United Kingdom.

The event witnessed the divine presence of several revered saints and spiritual leaders from India, Nepal, and the UK, including Hazur Maharaj Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji, spiritual visionary and humanitarian leader and successor of Sachkhand Nanak Dham, Swami Bhupender Giri Maharaj from Rishikesh, Swami Ram Ji from Punjab, Swami Abhiramacharya Ji from Prayagraj, Sri Chandrakala Sakhi Ji from Nepal, Shrimad Paramhans Yogi Ji, and Pandit Shivpuri Ji from Southall.

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The devotional gathering drew a large number of devotees and members of the Indian diaspora from across the United Kingdom, creating an atmosphere filled with bhakti, spiritual energy, and collective devotion.

The programme featured soulful bhajans dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna, and Lord Rama, along with collective recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa. The special "Bhajan Jamming" presentation was led by Shrimad Paramhans Yogi Ji, renowned vocalist Disha Patel, and an accomplished musical team from India.

His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji also captivated devotees through spiritually uplifting bhajans and devotional messages focused on unity, Dharma, and cultural identity.

One of the most powerful moments of the evening came during the chanting of "Om Namah Shivay" and "Bam Bam Bam Mahadev," led by Hazur Maharaj Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji. Swami Bhupender Giri Maharaj held a sacred Trishul during the chanting, creating a deeply immersive spiritual atmosphere that resonated strongly with devotees present at the gathering.

Addressing attendees, HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji emphasised the importance of preserving Sanatan roots while respecting all paths of faith.

"Whatever your belief is, go there. Whoever you follow, go there. But remain attached to your Sanatani roots. Let all come together and show the unity of Sanatan Dharma," Guruji said.

Guruji also announced several upcoming spiritual initiatives, including Siddhashram's 19th Navaratri Celebration at Harrow Leisure Centre, a major Sant Manthan gathering scheduled for August, and International Yoga Day celebrations to be held on June 21 at Regent's Park, London.

During the announcement, Guruji revealed that 1,500 sacred Rudraksh malas would arrive from Nepal for the Yoga Day event, where devotees would collectively chant 100,000 Shiv mantras for peace, positivity, and wellbeing.

The saints collectively praised HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji for his continued efforts in promoting Sanatan Dharma, interfaith harmony, and spiritual unity through community service and devotional initiatives across the UK.

Distinguished guests and community leaders present at the event included International Siddhashram Shakti Centre Patron and former Mayor Cllr Pankit Shah, Councillor Vaishali Shah, Deputy Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, trustees of Siddhashram, Shri Mahendra Jadeja Ji (Dada), Krishnaben Pujara, and other prominent community representatives.

The evening concluded with collective prayers, devotional chanting, and blessings for global peace, harmony, and universal wellbeing.

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