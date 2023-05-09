Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI/GPRC): The SAKRA World Hospital in Bangalore is a premier healthcare organization, with Japanese processes and know how, providing novel healthcare series in India. By combining the qualities of Indian clinical talent and Japanese technology, the SAKRA offers world class medical care to the people of Bangalore and Karnataka. SAKRA Hospital has announced the launch of SAKRA Information Centre in collaboration with Raksha Kavach Diagnostic Private Limited at Bardhaman in West Bengal.

In the presence of the organization's Lovekesh Phasu, COO, Sakra World Hospital, the centre was formally inaugurated by Kamanasish Sen, Superintendent of Police of Purba Bardhaman district and Mr. Sukanta Ghosh, Director, Raksha Kavach Diagnostic. This information centre will serve to provide monthly OPDs by Sakra World Hospital doctors from the fields of Neurosurgery, Cardiac Surgery, Gastroenterology and Urology. This World class facility in Bardhaman will also be used as an information hub where people will have access to a variety of information about the facility, doctors, surgical costs, admission processes, insurance claims, payment methods, and billing. With this initiative, the aim is to provide the residents of Bardhaman an access to top-notch medical professionals.

Lovekesh Phasu, COO, Sakra World Hospital, said, "The SAKRA Information Centre is a more efficient way to supply relevant knowledge and the best specialists. Launch of this initiative is a testament to our belief and our commitment to providing this region specialized, intense, and customized medical attention."

Sukanta Ghosh, Director, Raksha Kavach Diagnostic quoted, "Without a doubt, this centre is one of the most cutting-edge institutions with the most high-tech services in Bardhaman. We will provide our best support to ensure that SAKRA Information Centre is recognised as being synonymous with the finest institution providing best medical care for the people of Bardhaman."

Gurupradha Poonja, General Manager, Marketing at Sakra World Hospital said, "Through this initiative, we will ensure people in Bardhaman have excellent medical care within their reach. We are dedicated to taking care of the patients' needs and giving them the best care possible from experienced, caring medical professionals who are industry experts in their specialties."

Kamanasish Sen, Superintendent of Police of Purba Bardhaman district, said, "I congratulate Sakra Hospital and Raksha Kavach for partnering in this initiative for delivering better health and well being of the Bardhaman residents."

Located at Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sakra World Hospital, a Japanese brand under the leadership of Toyota Tsusho and SECOM is India's first MNC hospital. It is a 350- bed hospital, providing healthcare across all specialties such as Neuro Sciences, Cardiac Sciences, Orthopaedics, Women and Child Health, Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Renal Sciences, Emergency and Trauma Care. There are 12 integrated modular operation theatres (OTs) with cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technologies like OR integration solution that features video input recording, saving and displaying from a range of sources like surgical camera, peripheral camera and MIS camera.

