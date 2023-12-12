India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Sambhavi Lad has launched a medical fundraising campaign to raise INR 35 Lakh for her father, Rakesh Lad, who is battling the aftermath of an acute stroke. Rakesh is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai.

In a heartfelt appeal, Sambhavi Lad shares the challenging situation her family is facing, "The past few days have been difficult for my family due to my father's health condition. We have used up all our savings to pay for expenses. We cannot bear any more expenses and need your help immediately."

The financial strain has become overwhelming, and the family is seeking urgent assistance to cover the medical expenses required for Rakesh's treatment. The target amount of Rs 35 Lakhs is crucial for completing the necessary medical procedures, and Sambhavi emphasizes the urgency of the situation.

"My father is closest to my heart, and I cannot see him in this condition. Please help in this hour of need by kindly contributing towards the treatment. Your contribution is greatly appreciated," Sambhavi Lad implores.

For further updates and contributions, please visit

https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-rakesh-lad?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_blog

