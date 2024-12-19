NewsVoir

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 19: Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited, one of the key manufacturers of electric resistance welded ("ERW") steel pipes and structural tubes (hollow section) in India in terms of the installed capacity as of March 31, 2024 (Source: CRISIL Report); proudly announces its expansion of product portfolio with the unveiling a range of stainless steel products. This new line-up features stainless steel coils, including hot rolled annealed and pickled ("HRAP") coils and stainless steel cold rolled coils (collectively "Stainless Steel Coils"), which we have begun manufacturing from in-house stainless steel slabs and stainless steel HR coil having an installed capacity of 60,000 MTPA as of September 20, 2024, and are designed to deliver quality, durability, and versatility for a variety of industrial applications.

The newly launched Stainless Steel Coils are manufactured using advanced technology and process of Argon Oxygen Decarburization (AOD) which ensures consistent product quality.

The Stainless Steel Coils stand out for their strength, diverse applications across sectors, versatility, and corrosion resistance.

Proud on achieving this new feat, Vikas Goyal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited said, "Our new product- stainless steel coils with backward integration are designed to meet the demanding requirements across diverse sectors while ensuring sustainable manufacturing practices. These coils are engineered to meet the requirements across industries like automobiles, railways and transport, architecture, building and construction and consumer goods ensuring both sustainability and performance

Key Highlights

1. Entry into the high-value stainless steel coil market

2. Diversified product portfolio serving multiple industries

3. Technological leadership with AOD technology

For further information about Sambhv's stainless steel products and their applications, please visit www.sambhv.com

According to CRISIL Report, Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited is the only company in India with a single location backward integrated manufacturing facility for ERW steel pipes and tubes with presence across the value chain as of March 31, 2024. The Company is one of the two players in India manufacturing ERW steel pipes and tubes (along with hollow section pipes and tubes) using narrow-width HR coil, as of March 31, 2024. It is the only player in India to manufacture narrow-width HR coil with backward integration capability, as of March 31, 2024.

The Company's backward integration processes allow it to manufacture a range of finished products including ERW black pipes and tubes (hollow section) and galvanized iron ("GI") pipes, using intermediate products such as sponge iron, blooms/slabs and hot rolled ("HR") coil which are manufactured in-house. The installed capacity of ERW and GI pipes as of September 20, 2024 is 350,000 MTPA.

