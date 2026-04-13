Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: When Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in 2025, it changed what Indian buyers expected from a premium smartphone. Now, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 expected to arrive in July 2026, Samsung is preparing to do it all over again. Early reports point to a device that addresses everything buyers wanted. A bigger battery, a sharper ultrawide camera, and the kind of raw processing power that makes a large foldable display truly worth having. If the leaks are accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may be the most complete foldable Samsung has ever made.

Also Read | Microsoft Outlook Lite App for Android To Shut Down on May 25, Company Urges Users To Migrate to Standard Outlook Mobile App.

Once the phone is launched in India, you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 without stretching your finances by shopping from a Bajaj Finserv partner store. With more than 1.5 lakh partner stores located in 4,000+ cities, accessibility and affordability are two things you can expect. Easy EMI plans let you split the cost of the smartphone into affordable instalments, spread over 1 to 60 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 -- The future of foldables

Also Read | Hyderabad Gay Dating App Gang Modus Operandi: Gang Use Grindr To Trap Victims, Film Act To Blackmail Them; 6 Arrested.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to retain its predecessor's display setup -- an 8-inch main screen and 6.5-inch cover. It will also feature a larger 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring all-day power in a slim foldable design.

Expected specifications:

- Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120 Hz cover display; 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120 Hz main display

- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

- RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X

- Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.1

- Rear cameras: 200MP main (OIS) + 50MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto

- Front camera: 10MP cover; 10MP main

- Battery: 5,000 mAh with 45W fast charging support

- OS: Android 16

- Build: IP68 dust and water resistance

Display -- Same premium panels, upgraded experience

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120 Hz main display and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120 Hz cover display. Together, these panels deliver immersive visuals and excellent colour accuracy.

Display highlights:

- Up to 120 Hz refresh rate

- High peak brightness for outdoor readability

- Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Imaging system -- A major ultrawide upgrade

The most significant camera upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes in the ultrawide department with a 50MP ultrawide lens. Combined with the 200MP main sensor with OIS and 4K video recording, this makes the Galaxy Z Fold 8 one of the most capable camera systems ever fitted into a foldable.

Camera highlights:

- 200MP main sensor with OIS for stable, detailed shots

- 50MP ultrawide -- up from 12MP on the Galaxy Z Fold 7

- 10MP telephoto for versatile zoom

- 4K video recording support across all lenses

Performance -- Cutting-edge chip built for the Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, optimised specifically for the Galaxy Z Fold series. This translates to snappier performance, better power efficiency, and smoother multitasking across the large foldable canvas.

Performance highlights:

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

- Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

- Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage

- 5G connectivity support

Battery -- Game-changing capacity in a slim body

The shift to a 5,000 mAh battery is one of the most talked-about upgrades of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Samsung is expected to use silicon-carbon battery technology, which offers higher energy density than standard lithium-ion cells -- enabling a larger battery without adding bulk.

Battery highlights:

- 5,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery

- 45W fast wired charging -- up from 25W on the Galaxy Z Fold 7

- Wireless charging support

- Optimised battery management through One UI

Design -- Slim, creaseless, and built to impress

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to measure just 4.5 mm when fully opened, with a creaseless display and a carbon-fibre back panel that keeps it lightweight without compromising durability. IP68 dust and water resistance is also expected to be retained.

Design highlights:

- Carbon-fibre back panel for a lightweight, durable build

- 4.5 mm slim profile when unfolded

- Creaseless main display for a better viewing experience

- IP68 dust and water resistance

Software -- Long-term support remains a strong point

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to launch with Android 16 and Samsung's latest One UI, bringing multi-year OS upgrades and regular security patches. Galaxy AI features are also expected across productivity and camera tools, building on the innovations introduced with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Software highlights:

- Android 16 with the latest One UI

- Multi-year OS upgrade promise

- Regular security updates

- Galaxy AI features expected across productivity and camera tools

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 -- Pricing and options

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected in three configurations:

- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage

- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage

The base variant is expected to launch in India in the range of Rs. 1,60,000 to Rs. 1,75,000, depending on storage options and retailer pricing.

Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change depending on future announcements. Please visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store for the latest pricing.

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 on Easy EMIs

Once the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 becomes available, buyers can purchase it from Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Instead of paying the entire amount upfront, the cost can be converted into affordable monthly instalments. Here is how buyers can purchase the device after launch:

1. Visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

2. Select the Galaxy Z Fold 8 variant of choice.

3. Check eligibility for Easy EMIs at checkout.

4. Choose a flexible tenure between 1 and 60 months.

5. Complete the purchase and take the new smartphone home.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)