Business News | Sanctus World School Hosts Historic First Annual Sports Meet 'SYNERGY 2025-26'

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16: Sanctus World School marked a historic milestone with the successful conduct of its first-ever Annual Sports Meet, SYNERGY 2025-26, hosted across its Shamshabad and B.N. Reddy campuses. The landmark event established a strong sporting culture within the institution, providing a large-scale platform for students to exhibit athletic excellence, teamwork, and competitive spirit.

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Featuring over 20 indoor and outdoor sports, the meet included track and field events, chess, karate, cricket, and fitness-based competitions, engaging students across all age groups. The disciplined march past, yoga formations, and synchronized drills reflected structured training and unity, while house-wise competitions strengthened sportsmanship.

Aligned with the school's philosophy of Vidya, Sanskriti, and Samriddhi, SYNERGY promoted learning beyond classrooms and holistic development. As a CBSE school with Finnish academic collaboration, Sanctus World School integrates global education practices with strong co-curricular frameworks, which was evident throughout the event.

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The meet was conducted under the vision of CMD Mr. D. Rajeshwar Reddy and the academic leadership of Director Mrs. D. Haritha Reddy. The CMD personally felicitated achievers and presented awards.

"SYNERGY is a celebration of discipline, determination, and teamwork. Sports play a crucial role in shaping confident, resilient individuals, and this inaugural meet marks the beginning of a strong sporting legacy at Sanctus World School," said Mr. D. Rajeshwar Reddy, CMD.

With enthusiastic parental presence and meticulous execution, SYNERGY 2025-26 emerged as a landmark beginning in Sanctus World School's sporting journey.

WINNERS SCORE SHEET

CHESS - WINNERS:Grade 1:Gold - Kantu Yuvansh K | Silver - Triyansh Reddy M | Bronze - Aaryansh Pranav Goud T

Grade 2:Gold - Nihanth Reddy K | Silver - Bhanu Mugdhambika | Bronze - Abdur Rahaman

Grade 3:Gold - Thanvish | Silver - Aanya Sree | Bronze - Prachi

Grade 4:Gold - Aarush | Silver - Harinethra | Bronze - Aaryan

Grade 5:Gold - Sanvi | Silver - Khathija | Bronze - Neema

Grade 6:Gold - Yash | Silver - Bhavish | Bronze - Advik

Grade 7:Gold - Revanth | Silver - Prashanth | Bronze - Haseeb

KARATE - WINNERS:

Grade 1 Boys: Aaransh (1), Devarshith E (2), Triansh (3)Grade 1 Girls: Tanvika (1), Meenal (2)

Grade 2 Boys: Nihanth Reddy K (1), Hitesh (2), Nishanth (3)Grade 2 Girls: Bhavana Priya (1), Ahana (2), Bhanu Mugdhambika (3)

Grade 3 Boys: Thanvish (1), Sathvik (2), Virupaksha (3)Grade 3 Girls: Aanya (1), Hanika (2), Vanshika (3)

Grade 4 Boys: Aarush (1), Aryan (2), Koushik (3)Grade 4 Girls: Medhasvi (1), Jeenika (2), Nithiksha (3)

Grade 5: Neema (1), Sanvi (2), Khatija (3)

Grade 6 Boys: Reyansh (1), Siddarth (2), Bhavish (3)Grade 6 Girls: Shwasa (1), Akshitha (2), Anvi (3)

Grade 7 Boys: Prashanth (1), Sampreeth (2), Rohan (3)Grade 7 Girls: Samaya (1), Harshavardhini (2), Avani (3)

100 METRES RUN - WINNERS:

Grade 1: Treyash - Gold | Jaideep - Silver | Chaithvik - BronzeGrade 2: Nishanth - Gold | Nihanth - Silver | Ira Reddy - BronzeGrade 3: Thanvish - Gold | Virupaksha - Silver | Hanika Reddy - BronzeGrade 4: Aaryan - Gold | Medhaswi - Silver | Jeenika - BronzeGrade 5: Neema - Gold | Khathija - Silver | Sanvi - BronzeGrade 6: Reyansh - Gold | Shwasa - Silver | Yash - BronzeGrade 7: Revanth - Gold | Rohan - Silver | Harshavardhini - Bronze

SHOT PUT - WINNERS:

Grade 3: Thanvish - Gold | Sathvik - Silver | Prachi - BronzeGrade 4: Harinethra - Gold | Arush - Silver | Nithiksha - BronzeGrade 5: Sanvi - Gold | Khateja - Silver | Neema - BronzeGrade 6: Bhavish - Gold | Threya - Silver | Purvash - BronzeGrade 7: Revanth - Gold | Prashanth - Silver | Rohan - Bronze

MEDICINE BALL THROW - WINNERS:

Grade 1: Chaitvik - Gold | Meenal - Silver | Bhavishya - BronzeGrade 2: Nihanth - Gold | Nishanth - Silver | Srikaran - Bronze

CRICKET:Winners - Team Strikers:Sampreeth (C), Advik (WK), Yash, Prashanth, Purvash, Aaryan, Sathwik, Lokesh, Revanth

Runners-up - Team Warriors:Bhavish (C), Vasudev, Reyansh, Rohan, Haseeb, Koushik (WK), Vachan, Virupaksha, Thanvish

PLAY GROUP - WINNERS:

Frog Jump:Gold - Diya T | Silver - Leona Civin | Bronze - Saharsh Reddy M, Dhruv T

50 m Race: 1. Saharsh Reddy M | 2. Dhruv T | 3. Leona Civin | 4. Diya T

Hurdle Race: 1. Diya T | 2. Leona Civin | 3. Dhruv T | 4. Saharsh Reddy M

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