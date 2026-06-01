Business News | Sandeep Marwah Honoured with Prestigious Literature Award in Sydney

PNN

Sydney [Australia], June 1: In a grand and inspiring gathering of distinguished literary personalities, community leaders, artists, and members of the Indian diaspora, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of AAFT and President of ICMEI, was honoured with the prestigious Literature Award by the Indian Literary and Art Society of Australia (ILASA Inc.) in recognition of his remarkable four-decade-long contribution to creative arts, culture, media, education, and literature.

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The award was conferred in appreciation of Dr. Marwah's visionary efforts in promoting literary and cultural exchange globally and for establishing the Global Literary Festival Noida, which has grown into one of the largest academic literary festivals in the world and has been successfully organized for the past twelve years.

The prestigious honour was presented by renowned literary figure and AAFT alumnus Dr. Rekha Rajvanshi, along with members of ILASA Inc., during an elegant ceremony attended by eminent personalities from Australia's literary, cultural, and business communities.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rekha Rajvanshi lauded Dr. Marwah's relentless dedication to strengthening cultural diplomacy and creating meaningful platforms that connect writers, artists, intellectuals, and creative professionals across nations. She emphasized that his contribution to literature, art, media, and education has inspired thousands of people around the world.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah reflected on his journey of over forty years devoted to media, arts, culture, education, and social development. He highlighted the vital role of literature and cultural exchange in fostering mutual understanding among nations and thanked ILASA Inc. for the honour and recognition.

The ceremony was graced by several distinguished guests including Sameer Pandey, Lord Mayor; Alok Rajvanshi, former Captain of the Merchant Navy; Yogesh K. Sharma, Managing Director of Cinestar Events; Bipen Sharma, Founder and Chairman of GPS Investments Ltd. and Sharma's Kitchens; Arun Bose, owner of the renowned Kashi Restaurant; Anurag Sharma, General Manager of Holiday Inn Parramatta; Harmohan Walia, President of GOPIO and a passionate photographer; Praveen Sharma, known for promoting spiritual and cultural initiatives; Srijani Ghosh, singer and Director of Heritage Harmony Music; acclaimed actor Simran Gulati; and Ashish Gulati, along with many respected members of the literary and cultural fraternity.

The distinguished gathering highly appreciated Dr. Marwah's extraordinary achievements in promoting Indian culture, literature, education, media, and international relations through numerous global initiatives. The event provided a unique platform for interaction among writers, artists, entrepreneurs, and community leaders committed to strengthening cultural cooperation between India and Australia.

The ceremony concluded on a positive and forward-looking note with a renewed commitment to enhancing literary and cultural ties between the two nations and encouraging greater collaboration among creative communities worldwide. The occasion also celebrated the enduring power of literature and culture in bringing people, ideas, and nations closer together.

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