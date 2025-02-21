PNN

London [UK], February 21: In a moment of pride and recognition, Sandeep Marwah, an eminent figure in global media, arts, and cultural diplomacy, has once again been honored at the British Parliament. This marks the eighth time Marwah has been recognized at this prestigious venue, solidifying his contributions to international cultural exchange. He was bestowed with the esteemed Bharat Gaurav Award at the House of Lords, British Parliament, London, UK.

Also Read | ‘Lady Don’ Zoya Khan Arrested: Delhi Police Nab Gangster Hashim Baba’s Wife With Heroin Worth INR 1 Crore, Know How She Ran Her Jailed Husband’s Illegal Businesses.

The award was presented by Lord Raj Loomba, Commander of the British Empire, in acknowledgment of Marwah's unwavering dedication to fostering cultural harmony and strengthening relations between India and the rest of the world, including the United Kingdom, through the universal language of art, media, and culture.

Sandeep Marwah has long been an advocate for the arts as a powerful medium to unite people beyond borders. Through his various initiatives, he has continuously worked to promote collaboration between Indian and international creative industries, using cinema, television, fashion, and performing arts as vehicles for diplomacy.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Reportedly Divorced, Know Reason for Their Separation and What Happened on Last Hearing.

Accepting the award, Marwah expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating: "I am deeply humbled to receive this honor at the British Parliament for the eighth time. This award is not just a personal recognition, but a testament to the power of art and media in bridging cultures, fostering friendships, and building lasting international relationships. The United Kingdom has always held a special place in my heart, and I look forward to strengthening our shared artistic and cultural heritage even further."

Marwah, the founder of Noida Film City and Marwah Studios, has played a pivotal role in shaping India's media landscape. His educational initiatives, international collaborations, and leadership in film and television production have not only put India on the global creative map but have also opened doors for thousands of aspiring artists and filmmakers.

Over the years, Marwah's work has been recognized by various governments, cultural organizations, and international bodies. His contributions include: Establishing Noida Film City, which has become a hub for global media production. Founding AAFT (Asian Academy of Film & Television), one of the most sought-after institutions for media education. Serving as a cultural bridge between India and several nations, promoting artistic collaborations through film festivals, media conclaves, and bilateral cultural agreements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)