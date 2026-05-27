Business News | Sandeep Marwah Was Honoured at Parliament of Victoria for Four Decades of Global Cultural Diplomacy

VMPL

Melbourne [Australia], May 27: In a moment of immense pride and international recognition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was formally honoured at the prestigious Parliament of Victoria for his outstanding and longstanding contribution to the global promotion of Art, Culture, Peace, Love, and Unity through creative arts and cultural diplomacy spanning over four decades.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of May 27, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The distinguished recognition was graciously presented by Parliamentarian Lee Tarlamis during a proud and memorable ceremony held at the iconic Parliament of Victoria in Melbourne, attended by eminent personalities from the fields of government, culture, media, business, and the Indian diaspora.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios, Chancellor of AAFT University, and an internationally acclaimed media personality, has been widely acknowledged for building powerful cultural bridges between nations through cinema, education, media, and the arts. Over the years, his initiatives have connected millions of people across the world through festivals, educational programs, international forums, and cultural exchange platforms.

Also Read | Samosa Vendor Seen Sitting on Train Floor With Feet on Food Tray, Video Goes Viral.

Speaking on the occasion, Lee Tarlamis praised Dr. Marwah's extraordinary commitment to humanity through culture and creativity. He stated, "Dr. Sandeep Marwah has dedicated his life to promoting global friendship, peace, and cultural understanding through the creative arts. His work has transcended borders and inspired communities around the world. Victoria is honoured to recognize an individual whose contribution to cultural diplomacy has had such a meaningful international impact."

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said, "I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive this prestigious recognition at the Parliament of Victoria. Art and culture are the most powerful instruments to bring nations and people together. This honour strengthens my commitment to continue working towards global peace, love, unity, and international cooperation through creative arts and education."

Dr. Marwah further emphasized the growing relationship between India and Australia and highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy in creating stronger people-to-people connections between the two nations.

Known globally for his pioneering initiatives in media and entertainment education, Dr. Marwah has led numerous international cultural movements and has represented India at several global platforms. His institutions and organizations have consistently worked towards promoting harmony, artistic excellence, youth empowerment, and international collaboration.

The ceremony at the Parliament of Victoria marked another historic milestone in Dr. Marwah's illustrious journey of global cultural leadership and reaffirmed the strong and vibrant cultural ties between India and Australia.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)