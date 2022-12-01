New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Sanjay Malhotra has formally taken charge as Secretary in the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance today.

Prior to his joining as Secretary of the revenue department, he was heading the Department of Financial Services in the ministry.

Malhotra is a 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Rajasthan cadre. He is an IIT-Kanpur alumnus and has a master's degree in public policy from Princeton University.

Malhotra replaced Tarun Bajaj who just superannuated at the end of November. (ANI)

