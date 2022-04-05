New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sant Parmanand Hospital has announced the opening of its new wing, namely Parmanand Special Surgery Hospital located at Yamuna Bazaar, Delhi, which is specially dedicated to orthopedics. The latest addition has 102 beds and will have Delhi's only and the country's fourth Fully Automatic Robotic Arm Technology for Knee Replacement.

Surender Sharma (Vice President) was present to share details about the facilities at the new facility and the Hospital's commitment to bringing the best of technologies to serve patients effectively.

Launching the new facility, Dr S Rajagopal, Executive Director, Parmanand Special Surgery Hospital, said, "We have renowned orthopedic surgeons backed by many years of experience in their respective fields. The parent unit, Sant Parmanand Hospital, is recognized as one of the best institutions, especially for joint replacement surgery and trauma services in the country and abroad."

Dr Rajagopal also shared that the new wing will soon have a sports medicine centre. "We fully service the sports medicine field and have been operating on well-known sports personalities over the years. Now, we plan to move the centre to this new facility," he added.

Dr Shekhar Srivastav, Head, Orthopedics Department, Parmanand Hospital, threw light on robotic surgery versus conventional manual knee replacement surgery. He said, "When compared to traditional knee replacement, robotic knee replacement offers better implant positioning, precise surgical bone cuts, little human intervention, faster recuperation, and shorter hospital stay. Its minimally intrusive nature results in less tissue stress, less blood loss, and a quicker recovery time."

Dr Mohanjeet Juneja, Head, OT & ICU elaborated upon the state of art and modern Operation Theaters and ICU's which are on par with the best in the world.

Sant Parmanand Hospital is a 153 bedded multi-super speciality hospital located in the heart of Delhi. The Hospital's key areas of expertise are hip and knee replacement surgery, sports medicine, spine surgery, trauma & critical care medicine, eye care & high-risk obstetrics. A full-fledged Cardiac Centre is nearing completion in the hospital premises which will benefit a number of patients. Also, a Thyroid Clinic is commencing shortly under the stewardship of Ex. Director INMAS, Dr Tarun Sekhri MD and will offer the latest in treating diseases of the Thyroid. Oncology services will also commence soon in Sant Parmanand Hospital.

A Society-based organization, Sant Parmanand Hospital is also actively involved in charity-based healthcare under the leadership of the philanthropist and President of the Society, Sh. B.G. Bangur.

For the economically weaker sections, free eye camps, polio vaccine programs, free OPDs and emergency services are provided. The hospital has also successfully treated 775 patients during the current Covid Pandemic.

