Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/ Scenic Communication): Sante` Spa Cuisine has been on a steady growth path, despite the demanding challenges brought on by the pandemic. They have recently launched their second outlet at Chennai, making it the sixth outlet of the brand. They have launched Sante Spa Cuisine in Khar West, Mumbai. The first outlet is in Koregoan Park, Pune, and one each in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Sante Spa Cuisine is opening the second outlet in Bangalore and the second one in Pune before August 2022. This will take the tally to 8 outlets in India, with plans in place to go global very soon.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 52-Year-Old Woman Shot at by Two Bike-Borne Miscreants Over Property Dispute in Ahmedabad.

Today, as the world is opening up, an increasing number of people are looking for better, newer experiences, especially in the hospitality and restaurant sector, experimenting with different food and ambience. And that's what Sante Spa Cuisine is known for.

Sante`has already made a mark among such customers, offering them a wholesome vegetarian and vegan fine dine restaurant setting with curated menus using fresh and exotic ingredients. Its tagline, 'Spa Cuisine' and " Honestly Healthy " is a reflection of the brand's commitment to offering a wholesome fine dine experience in vegetarian food with Vegan, Satvik, keto and gluten-free options. Sante does not use any refined products or colours or artificial flavours in any format.

Also Read | Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Barcelona Star Refuses To Discuss Manchester United Rumours.

Brainchild of Chartered Accountant and avid fitness and health-conscious entrepreneur, Sonal Barmecha, Sante`started out as a passion project and today is a brand to reckoned with, appreciated by food connoisseurs and general foodies including the non-vegetarian foodies alike. Sonal is a passionpreneur and an innovator in the food sector.

Speaking about the journey, and the future plans for the brand, Sonal Barmecha, Founder and CEO, said, "I believe the millennial and GenZ population is ready to embrace this healthy, cruelty-free and environmentally inclusive choice of food. And the pandemic further pushed people switch to healthier lifestyles, including adopting vegan and vegetarian food choices, which are not only healthier for the body but also good for the environment. Sante spa cuisine was launched in 2016. Since then we have grown more than 100% year on year and today we are present in 5 cities with 6 restaurants in action and two more will be operational by August 2022. All this speaks volumes at the speed of growth of the Brand and we cannot be anything but grateful and hopeful for the future!"

Sante`spa cuisine is focused on the core idea of a shared planet and hence their offerings revolve around vegetarianism, veganism, environmentalism, awareness and an idea of minimalism. From procuring the freshest and wherever possible organic ingredients, greens and micro-greens to sourcing from the best of the farms and local businesses around the outlet, Sante` is focused on adopting environmentally sustainable business practices. The restaurant also uses a lot of unrefined, non-white produce to get patrons the earthy flavours which are authentic to our roots. And the menu is specially curated with innovative recipes to suit the food palate for all age groups from infants to senior citizens.

The menu comprises of freshly made salads, wholesome smoothies, cold-pressed juices and a wide variety of starters and entrees. The juices are mostly detox, chlorophyll and matcha rich which energises and refreshes consumers. They serve appetisers, ragi based pizzas and a variety of balanced main courses which have an option of vegan, gluten-free, amino rich, protein-rich and high fibre.

They also have different types of shakes made with soya, almond, coconut and fresh A2 milk. Sante provides guilt free desserts made with natural sweeteners like organic honey, jaggery and stevia.

AgneloRajesh Athaide, Partner, Sante` Khar, came on-board as a strategic investor in 2020 and has been a steady force in the growth of the brand. He has been instrumental in drawing up long term expansion plan, creating new business models such as launching hamper sales, as a new vertical and introducing the new range of desserts called "Guilt free by Sante".

Since his involvement, the brand has grown from 4 outlets in Jan 2021 to 8 outlets by June 2022 - registering a 100 per cent growth, in spite of the deadly second wave that lashed out at the country in mid-2021. Speaking about his vision for the brand, AgneloRajesh said, "I see huge growth potential for Sante` as it caters to the changing preferences of the new consumer. With vegan, and cruelty-free offerings, the brand is on a growth trajectory and we aim to soon expand to other metros across the country, bringing the best of vegan and guilt-free fine dine experiences. In addition to the unique food offerings, we are also focusing on innovative business models, like curated subscriptions and collaborations, to further enhance our reach and visibility. The Indian consumer today is ready for experimenting and adopting healthy lifestyles in the long run and Sante` is here to offer them just that."

The Chennai outlet is the 6th restaurant outlet of Sante` and the second one in the city of Chennai. The brand was launched in 2016 with the first outlet in Pune in 2016. It was a 1400 sq.ft space then and by 2021, became a spacious 10K sq.ft. restaurant. Sante Spa Cuisine in Khar West, Mumbai, has the latest additions of dishes with new combinations. The restaurant as the other outlets, boasts of a great ambience.

Sante is one of India's leading restaurants providing Vegetarian and Vegan Cuisine. With presence in 5 cities, Sante is taking the vegetarian and Vegan world by storm. The restaurant is the brainchild of Sonal Barmecha and has been curated by Celebrity Chef Shailendra Kekade. He has been in the industry for more than 35 years and has a good fan base for his food curation.

Agnelorajesh Athaide has joined the group as a strategic investor and is adding game changing ideas to the growth of the organisation.

The menu is curated to suit the food palate for all age groups from infants to senior citizens, thanks to the creativity of Chef Shailendra Kekade.

Awards and Achievements:

- Forbes India - Power Woman of the Year

- Time Food Guide Awards: Last 4 years for best vegetarian & health food

- Mid-Day Awards: Best Health Food Restaurant Mumbai

- Women Entrepreneur of the Year: Creme Magazine

- Best Restaurant of the Year: Creme Magazine

- What's Hot: Best Health Food Restaurant in India

Sante Spa Cuisine is also the most consistent on online ratings with an average of 4.8/5 on Zomato for last 4 years.

This story is provided by Scenic Communication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Scenic Communication)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)