Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany Bharat, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery and renewable energy solutions further strengthened their presence in West Bengal by opening a state-of-the-art 4S (Sales, Service, Spare Parts and Skill development centre) office in Kolkata.

The 4S model is a full-service approach that brings together sales, service, spare parts and upskilling. The new office located in Howrah was inaugurated by Dacheng Zhu, Representative of the Chairman of the Board & Executive Director of the Board, Sany Group, Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support) Sany Bharat and Shashank Pandey, Business Head of Excavator & Motor Grader, Sany Bharat along with senior leadership team. The Kolkata office will cater to the entire state of West Bengal & Sikkim, moving ahead, Sany Bharat will adopt the 4s model to enrich customer experience and capture new markets with optimum operational efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support) said, "Providing the best retail experience to our customers has been our endeavour, which we have put into action by opening 4S offices in key locations across India. Kolkata has been a strategic market and we have seen our customer base increase here to an impressive figure thanks to the steadfast support and hard work put in by team Sany Bharat." Elaborating the need for such a set up, he further said, "The new 4S office in Kolkata is a significant step towards embracing new concepts in the retail space so that we can rise above the expectations of our customers. Likewise, we will continue to surge ahead on the path of innovation, be it in manufacturing the best-in-class equipment or catering to the needs of our stakeholders."

"We are delighted to open a 4S office in the culturally vibrant city of Kolkata. This is a modern age office which shall be operated directly by Sany Bharat and has the potential to expand our footprint in this region and enhance scalability options. We are confident about making inroads into untapped market in West Bengal too and replicate the success we have had in other states across India." Speaking about the company's success factor, he added, "We have never underestimated the needs of our customers nor undermined their knowledge as far as construction equipment are concerned. It's perhaps this thought process that helped Sany Bharat emerge as a trusted brand and enabled us to surge ahead of our competitors," said Mr. Shashank Pandey, Business Head of Excavator & Motor Grader, Sany Bharat.

As the construction equipment market is gaining prominence rapidly - this expansion will be seen as a significant step to capture new markets and expand customer base. Sany Bharat has also set up a toll-free number 18002093337 for all queries related to sales and services.

Sany Bharat was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany Bharat invested more than INR 750 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, Sany Bharat offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 42 dealers and 260 touch points across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 23000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany Bharat has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

