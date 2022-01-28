Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany India, a leading construction equipment manufacturer in India, has added one more feather to their cap with the key handover of the country's first 800 tons lifting capacity crawler crane to Dwarkesh Transport Corporation, Sany India's esteemed patron based in Anand, Gujarat.

Sany SCC8000A is India's largest Crawler Crane with distinct design and safety features, which make it one-of-its-kind in the industry. This leviathan crane, will be used by Dwarkesh Transport for wind turbine installation.

The owners of Dwarkesh Transport Corporation, Rajendra Dwivedi, Dipal Dwivedi, Romal Dwivedi and their family were present to grace the key handover ceremony. From Sany India, Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany India & South Asia, Sanjay Saxena, Senior Vice President & Head of Heavy Equipment Business Unit, Vinay Oza - Regional Head (HE), West Region and Kapil Jain - General Manager, Institutional Sales presented the SCC8000A crane to Dwarkesh Transport Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany India & South Asia said, "We share a special bond with Dwarkesh Transport Corporation. They have been our esteemed customer since many years and we cherish this association as both companies continue to grow and capture new markets. Dwarkesh Transport already own more than 15 cranes of Sany and as a proud owner of India's largest crawler crane, we wish them success in all their ventures and look forward to achieving new milestones on this journey with them."

Sany SCC8000A is an 800-tonne capacity crawler crane. It can be configured for boom length up to 168+12 meters for wind energy applications, capable of handling all wind turbine installation requirements in India. Sany India is the country's largest crawler crane company. Sany Crawler Cranes features excellent reliability and the highest operational efficiency by offering technological innovations, maximum safety, stability and flexibility in all kinds of operating environments. The SCC8000A Crawler Crane is currently being used at a wind power project in Kutch, Gujarat.

Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 600 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune.

Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Mining Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber-tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 39 dealers and 180 touchpoints across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 20000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries.

Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

