Business News | SAP Labs India Unveils 2026 Startup Studio Cohort Focused on Enterprise AI and Deep-Tech Innovation

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 3: SAP Labs India today announced the launch of SAP Startup Studio Cohort 2026, marking a decade of its flagship open innovation accelerator program focused on enabling startups to co-innovate, build enterprise-ready solutions, and scale through SAP's global ecosystem. The six-month accelerator brings together high-potential startups across enterprise AI, agentic systems, quantum-safe security, robotics, cloud infrastructure, industrial intelligence, and sustainable manufacturing, with a strong focus on helping startups 'build with SAP' through deep collaboration with SAP's product and engineering teams. Designed for early and growth-stage startups, the program provides access to SAP leaders, enterprise customers, partners, and global commercialization opportunities. The startups shortlisted for SAP Startup Studio Cohort 2026 include ANSCER Robotics, Oorja, Vizionsys Technologies, Astrikos, Drishya AI, Endee Labs, Grevoro, Quanfluence, QNu Labs, FUSKI AI, Ardent, Neoflo, SaarthiOS, Perceptory AI Labs, SecuAI, and Pulse Energy.

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The cohort was selected through a multi-stage evaluation process including pitch sessions with SAP leaders and domain experts, focusing on enterprise relevance, innovation depth, scalability, and co-building potential within SAP's ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India and President, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, said, "At SAP, we believe meaningful innovation is driven through strong ecosystems, deep collaboration, and the ability to co-create with startups addressing real business and industry challenges. As we mark a decade of SAP Startup Studio, we are proud to continue fostering a platform that enables startups to work closely with SAP's product, engineering, customer, and partner ecosystem to build scalable, enterprise-ready innovations for global customers.

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The 2026 cohort brings together startups working across areas such as enterprise AI, agentic systems, robotics, industrial intelligence, energy innovation, and quantum-safe security -- technologies that are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of enterprises and industries worldwide. We look forward to supporting these startups through mentorship, collaboration, and access to SAP's global innovation ecosystem."

SAP Startup Studio is designed to provide startups with a structured innovation journey spanning co-creation, validation, commercialization, and scale. Through the program, startups gain access to SAP leadership, domain experts, enterprise customers, and SAP's global partner ecosystem, along with opportunities for go-to-market collaboration and enterprise adoption.

The key focus areas for the 2026 Cohort include enterprise AI and agentic systems, quantum computing and secure enterprise technologies, cloud and platform innovation, industry transformation, and emerging technologies such as robotics, distributed cloud, and enterprise automation. Through Startup Studio, SAP continues to strengthen India's position as a global innovation hub while enabling startups to scale enterprise impact through collaboration and co-creation. In the past, QpiAI, Cloudworx, Yellow.ai, Skillate, AgriPilot.ai, MedySeva, Intelekt AI, Prodoc AI, and Avysh, amongst many others, were part of the SAP Startup Studio cohort.

The program also reinforces SAP's role as an ecosystem orchestrator, bringing together startups, SAP product teams, customers, and partners into a unified innovation platform that enables a continuous co-creation, validation, commercialization, and scale loop to drive the next wave of enterprise transformation globally.

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