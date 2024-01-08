PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: FREAKINS, the avant-garde fashion brand, proudly announces a transformative alliance with SAPL Industries Private Limited (Formally known as Sonal apparels Pvt Ltd), marking a monumental shift in India's fashion landscape. This landmark collaboration between two influential industry leaders holds the promise to redefine contemporary fashion in India, uniting innovation, technology, and fashion to spearhead market expansion.

Navin Agarwal, CEO of SAPL Industries Private Limited, remarked, "This partnership with FREAKINS underlines our dedication to advancing brand manufacturing, especially as we venture into India's expansive market. It marks a new dawn, merging our manufacturing prowess with FREAKINS' position as a trailblazing fashion platform, heralding a new era in contemporary fashion."

With an illustrious career spanning over four decades, Navin Agarwal stands as a testament to his invaluable expertise in shaping the apparel industry. His visionary leadership has been instrumental in steering Sonal apparels Pvt Ltd toward prominence in apparel manufacturing. His guidance and deep industry insights will undoubtedly fortify the strategic alliance between Sonal Garments and FREAKINS, ushering in an epoch of innovative fashion and unparalleled quality.

Puneet Sehgal, CEO & Co-founder of FREAKINS, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "FREAKINS is thrilled to unveil this partnership with Sonal Garments, marking a new chapter in fashion innovation, supply chain enhancement, and creativity. This collaboration amplifies our commitment to redefining fashion, staying true to our mantra of 'Dare to Experiment'. Together with Sonal Garments, we are poised to revolutionize the contemporary fashion scene in India, unveiling an extraordinary amalgamation of creativity and market expansion strategies. We believe this partnership fits in with our shared vision of shaping the direction of fashion's future, and we're eager to embark on this thrilling endeavor."

Based in Mumbai, FREAKINS, co-founded by Puneet Sehgal & Shaan Shah, has carved a niche with its Gen-Z-centric approach. Renowned for blending innovation and versatility, FREAKINS continually sets new industry benchmarks.

About Freakins:

Freakins is a Mumbai based, fashion wear brand that strongly believes in being bold and comfortable. Freakins was revamped by co-founders Shaan Shah and Puneet Sehgal in 2021. Freakins boldly experiments in designs and materials and a singular thought echoes the brand philosophy - 'Dare to experiment'. Repurposing the staples made the brand enter the market with a new take on the iconic "Denim" for women. The brand aims to provide a constant variety in fashion and therefore releases new apparel every week. A Gen-Z focused brand; the company has over 35+ categories with over 1500 styles. All styles are meticulously designed and manufactured in-house, and products are sold through direct-to-consumer channels and marketplaces.

About Sonal Garments:

Sonal Garments (SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd.) is an India-based fashion apparel manufacturer offering comprehensive solutions ranging from design inception to product delivery. Bolstered by a seasoned leadership team with over 30 years of expertise, SAPL Industries boasts state-of-the-art production facilities that strictly adhere to quality, social responsibility, and sustainability standards. With a product capacity of 8.5 Lakh pieces per month that can be converted to 10 million pieces per year in India. The company is forward-thinking in fashion and excels in design and development. It's nationwide footprint spans Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Salem.

