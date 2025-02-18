PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: In a decisive move that signals the next phase of Wagle Estate's transformation into Mumbai's premier technology corridor, Saptashree Group has announced the launch of a Next-Gen IT Park, designed to attract cutting-edge enterprises, global technology firms, and forward-thinking startups. With AI-powered automation, carbon-neutral infrastructure, and humanless security, this landmark development aims to redefine the workspace experience for IT and tech-driven businesses.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment when Thane is emerging as India's new tech frontier, drawing in a surge of IT and SaaS companies seeking cost-effective yet high-performance workspaces. While Mumbai's traditional business districts struggle with soaring operational costs and space constraints, Wagle Estate is offering a modern alternative, combining world-class digital infrastructure, seamless connectivity, and investor-friendly commercial real estate options.

A Tech-First Business Hub for the Digital Age

The Next-Gen IT Park at Gateway to Wagle has been conceptualized to support the evolving needs of the IT sector, where automation, high-speed connectivity, and sustainability are non-negotiable. Designed with AI-integrated office spaces, hyper-speed internet infrastructure, and next-generation security protocols, the development is expected to serve as a hub for IT & tech enterprises, data analytics firms, fintech companies, and global tech startups.

"India's IT and tech ecosystem is rapidly evolving, and the workspaces of the future must evolve with it. The Next-Gen IT Park at Wagle Estate is not just about offering office space--it's about creating a high-performance digital infrastructure that caters to the needs of the new-age economy," said Sohan Thakur, Director at Saptashree Group.

With this in mind, the IT Park will incorporate:AI-Driven Workspace Optimization - Offices will be embedded with smart sensors, automated climate control, and predictive energy management systems to enhance efficiency.

5G-Ready Infrastructure - The entire development will be equipped with fiber-optic high-speed internet and 5G readiness, ensuring uninterrupted digital operations.

Zero-Downtime Power Supply - A hybrid energy system combining solar grids, AI-managed energy storage, and smart power distribution to eliminate disruptions.

The Evolution of Wagle Estate as Mumbai's New Tech Corridor

Once a purely industrial cluster, Wagle Estate has rapidly evolved into a high-potential tech corridor, attracting major IT companies, startups, and SaaS firms looking for a scalable, cost-efficient location.

Leasing activity in Wagle Estate's commercial sector has surged by 57% year-on-year, while capital values are rising by 12% annually, making it one of Mumbai's most promising commercial real estate markets.

With premium commercial spaces in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) trading at Rs40,000 per sq. ft., Wagle Estate presents a compelling alternative with pricing at Rs10,000-Rs14,000 per sq. ft., while offering significantly higher rental yields of 9%. The upcoming Metro Line 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) is set to further improve accessibility, reducing commute times and increasing demand for high-performance office spaces.

"Tech companies are looking for flexible, high-efficiency workspaces without the exorbitant price tags of traditional CBDs. Wagle Estate is now the preferred alternative to Powai, BKC, and Lower Parel, and we believe our Next-Gen IT Park will be the benchmark for future technology-driven work environments," added Thakur.

An AI-Secured, Future-Ready IT Campus

With data security and business continuity becoming top priorities for tech firms, the Next-Gen IT Park at Gateway to Wagle is designed with a proactive, AI-powered security model. Traditional office security, reliant on human guards and outdated surveillance, is being completely reimagined.

AI-Powered Humanless Security - A network of biometric access systems, facial recognition entry points, and predictive AI surveillance will secure the premises.

Cybersecurity-Integrated Office Design - Encrypted data infrastructure and cyber-resilient workspaces to prevent digital breaches.

Automated Fire & Safety Systems - Smart IoT-connected systems for fire detection, emergency response, and employee safety.

"Security in the digital era is about more than just physical access--it's about data protection, automated surveillance, and smart building technology. Our IT Park will integrate humanless security frameworks, ensuring a seamless, zero-lag security environment for enterprises," said Thakur.

Investor Interest Soars as Thane Becomes a Magnet for IT Firms

With tech-sector real estate demand growing rapidly, Saptashree Group has already received strong pre-launch investor interest for its Next-Gen IT Park at Wagle Estate. The exclusive investment window for early buyers presents an opportunity to capitalize on a rapidly appreciating business district that is expected to outperform several of Mumbai's traditional corporate hubs in the coming years.

"Wagle Estate is no longer just an emerging business hub--it is a high-yield investment destination, and our Next-Gen IT Park is a direct response to the growing need for future-ready commercial spaces in this region," Thakur concluded.

As Mumbai's tech ecosystem expands, the Next-Gen IT Park at Gateway to Wagle will serve as a blueprint for AI-driven, ultra-efficient commercial developments, shaping the next chapter in India's IT infrastructure landscape.

