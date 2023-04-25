Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): To celebrate its 1st opening, Pret hosted the freshest breakfast in town before it opened its doors to customers on the Morning of 21st April. It had over a hundred food & brand lovers like actress Sara Ali Khan invited to enjoy their London breakfast right in the heart of Mumbai. Customers got the opportunity to win complimentary goodies to match their excitement for the opening and a few lucky ones also got the chance to join Pret for breakfast.

The new Pret A Manger store is open all days of the week from 8:30 a.m. to 11.30 p.m.

Also Read | Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft India President, Appointed As Chairperson for 2023-24 by Nasscom.

Address: Pret A Manger, Maker Maxity Ground Floor, 3 North Avenue, Bandra Kurla Complex Rd, Mumbai - 400 051, Maharashtra

Email: customerservice@pretamanger.in

Also Read | Air Pollution in India: Bad Air Quality May Raise Cognitive Problems in Babies and Toddlers, Says Study.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pret.india/

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Clarks, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Raghavendra Rathore, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod's, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, and West Elm. RBL today operates 2,126 doors split into 868 stores and 1,258 shop-in-shops in India.

In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown designer brands besides acquiring the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys. Globally Hamleys has 178 doors across 16 countries.

Pret A Manger opened in London in 1986. Pret's sandwiches, salads and wraps are freshly made each day in shop kitchens using quality ingredients. Pret currently has shops in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore, and Germany.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)