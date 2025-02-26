Business News | Sarbananda Sonowal Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Allocation for 'Harit Nauka' Scheme"

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal announced an allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for a planned transition into Green Vessels by 2030 under the 'Harit Nauka' scheme, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways press release.Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0, a two-day investment summit organised by the Assam government in Guwahati, the Union Minister announced the investment of more than Rs 4,800 crore to transform the inland waterways sector of Assam.

An amount of more than Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked to facilitate cruise tourism and enhance cargo handling capacity by 2027-28 in NW2 and NW16. This includes construction of jetties with on shore facilities at Silghat, Bishwanath ghat, Neamati Ghat and Guijan along with construction of a new building for Regional Office, MSDC, Guest house and office space for ITAT at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati, according to the release.

According to the release, the investments will enable the immense potential that the complex and dynamic waterways system of the state has to offer to propel the growth and development of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, "Assam along with the Northeast plays an integral part in propelling this journey to realise the vision of Modi ji. Inland Waterways plays a crucial role in this scheme of things as the visionary Modi ji planned its revival since 2014 from near obscurity and neglect of the past. With its rich inter web of riverine system in the region, especially in Assam with Brahmaputra (NW2) and Barak (NW16), the inland waterways aims at rejuvenating its ageless role as the main conduit of trade and commerce.""Globally considered as futuristic, the inland waterways provides an opportunity to opt for a more economic, efficient and environment friendly mode of transporting cargo and passengers. With the launch of schemes like 'Jalvahak', the Modi government has been incentivising the businesses to switch to inland waterways, thereby, improving the economies of scale, decongesting the railways and roadways and enabling a conducive ecosystem that is vital for pivotal role Assam is set to play towards India's ascendency to become world's biggest and an Atmanirbhar economy by 2047," he added.

An amount of Rs 375 crore is pegged for development of Phase II of Ship Repair Facility at Pandu, the release added.

In order to maintain fairway, the government has entrusted Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) to ensure assured draft of 2.5 meters from Bangladesh Border to Pandu in NW-2 till 2026-27. An amount of Rs 191 crore has been earmarked for this, Sonowal stated.

The Union Minister also announced the development of Water Metro Service in Guwahati and Dhubri for an estimated investment of Rs 315 crore.

Based on the success of Kochi Metro Service, the feasibility study is being conducted for this, the release added.

Sarbananda Sonowal also announced deployment of two Electric Catamarans being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). A world class cruise terminal will also be built in Guwahati with an estimated investment of Rs 100 crore.

According to the release, an estimated Rs 120 crore has been earmarked for development of Regional Centre of Excellence (RCOE) in Dibrugarh. Adding further to the capital development along the NW2, Riverine Lighthouses will be built at FIVE places -- Bogibeel, Biswanath, Nimati, Pandu and Silghat -- at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, as per the release. In addition, a sum of Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for fairway development with LAD of 2.5 meters between Pandu and Bogibeel. Two Cutter Section Dredger units will also be purchased for Brahmaputra (NW2), the release added. (ANI)

