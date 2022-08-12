New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC) in collaboration with LatestLaws.com organised the IDRC's 1st National ADR Tournament, 2022 recently. The event saw participation of several luminaries from the field of law Justice J.R. Midha, Former Judge, High Court of Delhi and Justice B.B. Parsoon, Former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, graced the Valedictory Ceremony.

SASTRA Deemed University's Law School was adjudged as the Winner of the 1st National ADR Tournament, 2022.

The Tournament's final round was judged by the Arbitral Tribunal comprising Justice B.B. Parsoon, Ratan K Singh, Senior Advocate and Tejas Karia, Partner and Head of Arbitration, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM).

Following were the judges for the semi-final rounds:

- Sanjay Rathi, Honorary Secretary, Bar Council of Delhi;- Ashok Arora, Advocate, Former Secretary, Supreme Court Bar Association;- Virender Kumar Gupta, Former Member, NCLT;- Shashank Garg, Advocate;- Divyakant Lahoti, Advocate.

Divyansh H Rathi, Managing Partner, Lexidem & Rathi served as the moderator for the Prize-giving and Valedictory Ceremony. Sumedha S. Rathi, Member Advisory Board, Indian Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC) delivered the welcome address. Riya Rathi, Founder and Editor, LatestLaws.com delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Justice J.R. Midha, in his Keynote Address, not only commended the organizers for organizing a wonderful competition for students but also complimented on selecting a simple and innovative moot problem. As the moot problem revolved around damages, he shared his views on the computation of damages. He reflected on a few cases he had dealt with as a Judge. He also discussed the practical applicability of arbitration. He highlighted that although the award must pass the test of the most basic notions of morality and justice even though the scope of the same is narrow.

Justice Midha congratulated the participating teams for their outstanding efforts and encouraged conducting and participating in moot courts with such healthy moot problems to assist students in gaining a deeper understanding of law's practical nuances.

Justice B.B. Parsoon, in his valedictory address encouraged the non-winners and congratulated each and every team for participating. He took forward the conversation on morality and reiterated that Indian law is laced with morality, despite lack of explicit recognition. Furthermore, he discussed the role of the judiciary as an institution of fortitude in the unprecedented times of COVID-19.

Justice Parsoon encouraged the students to serve the Indian masses according to their needs and demands, not based on western concepts. Further, he expressed his optimism over India becoming a leading arbitration hub in the future.

Thereafter, Justice B.B. Parsoon announced the winners. Students of SASTRA Deemed University were declared to be the Winners of the IDRC's 1st National ADR Tournament, 2022. The team comprised of Fahima H, Yugantara and Sashi Barathvaj of 5th-year B.Com LLB (Hons). They were awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Here is the list of all the Prize winners:

Winner: SASTRA Deemed University, Tamil Nadu 1st Runner-up: Dharmashastra National Law University, Madhya Pradesh 2nd Runner-up: Amity University Noida, Uttar Pradesh Best Speaker: Fahima H, SASTRA Deemed University, Tamil Nadu Best Researcher: Yugantara, SASTRA Deemed University, Tamil Nadu

Best Memorial: University School of Law and Legal Studies, GGSIPU, New Delhi

About the Organizers

Indian Dispute Resolution Centre is a not-for-profit Arbitration Centre duly registered with NITI Aayog and empanelled with the Ministry of Law and Justice. IDRC is dedicated to providing an institutional environment, both online and offline, for the resolution of all kinds of disputes in an efficient, professional, time-bound and cost-effective manner.

IDRC is a subsidiary of 'Indian Dispute Resolution Council' which is registered as a not-for-profit company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The IDRC also provides education and training in ADR mechanisms through its Indian Institute of Arbitration (IIArb) and Indian Institute of Mediation (IIMed).

In May 2022 IDRC organised 'Arbitrate in India Conclave' at India International Centre, New Delhi which saw the participation of HMJ AK Sikri, Former Judge Supreme Court of India, ASG Balbir Singh, Tejas Karia of Amarchand Mangaldas and Vanita Bhargava of Khaitan & Co among others.

LatestLaws.com is India's first and one of its own kind website, which provides a healthy amalgamation of Legal Statutory Database of codified Central and State Laws, daily Supreme Court Judgements and round-the-clock reporting of all the legal and related news not only from India but world over. It is the most followed legal website of India with more than 4,38,000 followers on its Facebook page.

