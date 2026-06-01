Business News | Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited Secures Rs 125 Cr (Excluding GST) Additional Orders; FY27 Confirmed Order Book Expand to Rs 840.22 Cr

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 1: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL), One of the leading EPC players, providing end to end turnkey execution across statutory approvals, design, civil works, PEB structures, MEP systems, solar installations, and interior fit outs, has announced the receipt of additional confirmed orders aggregating to approximately ₹125 Cr (Excluding GST), further strengthening its business momentum for the FY27. With these new wins, the Company's total confirmed order book has increased to ₹840.22 Cr (Excluding GST), providing strong revenue visibility for the upcoming period.

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The newly secured projects span across industrial and infrastructure segments and reflect the Company's continued execution capabilities and client trust.

A significant portion of the new orders has been received from Grand Atlantia Panapakkam SEZ Developers Private Limited, part of a leading global footwear manufacturing group. The Company has been awarded a major civil and PEB construction project at SIPCOT Park in Ranipet, Chennai, with an estimated value of ₹105.37 Cr (including GST). The scope includes development of multiple workshop buildings, ancillary structures and parking facilities, with execution scheduled for completion by March 2027.

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Further strengthening its association, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited has also secured an additional civil and PEB work order worth ₹22.53 Cr ((including GST) for Phase 1B development at the same industrial project site in Ranipet, with completion expected by February 2027.

In addition, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited has secured further orders from Ceylon Beverage Can Private Limited for execution of civil, PEB, MEP, pipeline and plant coordination works at its manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. This order is valued at approximately ₹15.36 Cr (including GST) and is expected to be completed by September 2026.

The Company has also received an international order from Ceylon Beverage Can Private Limited, Sri Lanka, for execution of MEP works at its factory facility, valued at approximately ₹3.68 Cr, with completion targeted by June 2026.

These project wins are expected to be executed within a period ranging from four to ten months for certain contracts, while larger projects extend into 2027, ensuring a steady flow of execution and revenue recognition over the coming quarters.

The expanded order book reinforces the Company's position in industrial construction and turnkey EPC solutions, while also strengthening its presence across domestic and international markets. The strong pipeline of secured projects is expected to support sustained business growth and operational momentum in the near to medium term.

Commenting on the development, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, "These orders addition continued strength of our industrial EPC platform and our ability to secure opportunities across both domestic and international markets. As its our second international order is a meaningful step in our growth journey, supporting our strategy of building a diversified project portfolio

Our confirmed order book strengthens our business visibility, which stand at 840.22 Cr. Going forward, our focus remains on disciplined project execution, operational efficiency and timely delivery as we work towards converting this strong order pipeline into sustainable growth.

As we execute both new and ongoing assignments, our emphasis will remain on efficient project management, execution precision and sustaining strong client relationships across key markets. We will continue leveraging our integrated EPC expertise to strengthen market positioning and capitalize on emerging opportunities across domestic and international markets."

About Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, founded in 2013 by Mr. G. Thiyagu (MD) and Mrs. Sangeethaa Thiyagu (COO), is a Chennai based EPC company delivering integrated, turnkey infrastructure solutions across industrial, warehousing, institutional, commercial, and healthcare sectors in India. Its in house capabilities span civil construction, PEB structures, MEP systems, solar EPC, surveillance, and statutory approvals offering clients a complete "one stop solution."

The company's strength lies in its integrated design ecosystem, which streamlines architectural, structural, PEB, and MEP services to optimize cost and timelines. Sathlokhar Synergys is trusted by over 24 international clients from regions including the USA, Japan, EU, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Taiwan, along with Indian corporates such as the Reliance Group and Muthiah Beverages.

With over 82 projects completed, the company has earned a reputation for delivering technically demanding assignments swiftly and efficiently highlighted by the delivery of a 47 acre facility for Muthiah Beverages in just eight months. It is ISO certified, a government approved "A Grade" HT & LT electrical and MEP contractor, and an authorized Tata Power Solar channel partner.

Following its IPO, the company has expanded to 678 employees and over 5,550+ labourers, enabling nationwide scalability. Backed by a robust project pipeline and strong client relationships, Sathlokhar Synergys is well positioned to capitalize on India's infrastructure growth, combining innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability to deliver long term value.

In FY26, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited reported a Total Income of ₹823.56 Cr, an EBITDA of ₹ 117.88 Cr, and a PAT of ₹ 82.32 Cr.

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