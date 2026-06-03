Business News | Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited Registers Stellar FY26 Performance as Total Income Rises 121% YoY to Rs 824 Cr and PAT Surges 141% YoY to Rs 82 Cr

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL), one of the leading EPC players, providing end-to-end turnkey execution across statutory approvals, design, civil works, PEB structures, MEP systems, solar installations, and interior fit-outs, has announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 & FY26.

Also Read | Manali Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Partly Cloudy with Evening Rain and a High of 20?C.

Key Financial Highlights Q4 FY26 Key Financial Highlights Q4 FY26- Total Income of ₹ 278.66 Cr, YoY growth of 48.33%- EBITDA of ₹ 43.95 Cr, YoY growth of 105.32%- EBITDA Margin of 15.77%, YoY growth of 438 Bps- PAT of ₹ 30.26 Cr, YoY growth of 64.59%- PAT Margin of 10.86%, YoY growth of 107 Bps- EPS of ₹ 12.16, YoY growth of 45.11%

FY26 Key Financial Highlights FY26

Also Read | HDFC Bank Closing Bell Updates: Shares Rise 0.72% Amid Options Activity.

- Total Income of ₹ 823.56 Cr, YoY growth of 121.30%- EBITDA of ₹ 117.88 Cr, YoY growth of 129.21%- EBITDA Margin of 14.31%, YoY growth of 49 Bps- PAT of ₹ 82.32 Cr, YoY growth of 141.03%- PAT Margin of 10.00%, YoY growth of 82 Bps- EPS of ₹ 33.08, YoY growth of 112.32%

Order Book Snapshot

- Work to be executed: ₹715 Cr (Excluding GST) as of 28th May 2026- Bid Pipeline: ₹19,831 Cr as of 28th May 2026

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, said, "We are delighted to report an exceptional performance for FY26, marked by Total Income of ₹823.56 Cr, reflecting strong growth of 121.30%, while PAT increased by 141.03% to ₹82.32 Cr. The year has been a defining milestone for the Company, driven by robust execution across projects, consistent order inflows, and strong demand across our business segments. During the year, we achieved record order inflows supported by our strong execution capabilities, timely project delivery, and growing customer confidence. Our Work to be executed stands at over ₹715 Cr (Excluding GST), while our strong bid pipeline of more than ₹19,831 Cr provides healthy growth visibility for the coming periods.

During the quarter, we secured the highest category Class 1A PWD Registration, significantly enhancing our eligibility for large-scale government infrastructure and civil projects. We also laid the foundation for our large-scale PEB manufacturing expansion, which is expected to strengthen backward integration, improve supply chain efficiencies, and support future execution scale-up. Further, we secured key project wins from reputed clients, including APM Terminals India Private Limited and Elite Natural Private Limited, further strengthening our project portfolio and execution visibility.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the opportunities emerging across infrastructure, industrial, warehousing, and PEB segments, supported by increasing investments and strong sectoral demand. We will continue to focus on strengthening our execution capabilities, expanding manufacturing infrastructure, and securing quality orders across diversified sectors to drive sustainable long-term growth."

The standalone financial results of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down under the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant rules issued thereunder, other accounting principles generally accepted in India, and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

The financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, represent the first financial results of the Company prepared in accordance with Ind AS. The Company has adopted Ind AS with effect from April 1, 2025, with April 1, 2024, being the transition date. Accordingly, the comparative financial information for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, has been restated in compliance with Ind AS 101 - First-time Adoption of Indian Accounting Standards.

For certain contracts, advances received from customers before the incurrence of related project costs are recognised as contract liabilities and are subsequently adjusted against revenue upon the incurrence of costs and satisfaction of the related performance obligations in accordance with the Company's accounting policies.

Pursuant to the adoption of Ind AS, the balances appearing in the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss have been restated. Consequently, certain line items and financial metrics for the current and comparative periods may not be directly comparable with those previously reported under the earlier accounting framework.

About Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global LimitedSathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, founded in 2013 by Mr. G. Thiyagu (MD) and Mrs. Sangeethaa Thiyagu (COO), is a Chennai-based EPC company delivering integrated, turnkey infrastructure solutions across industrial, warehousing, institutional, commercial, and healthcare sectors in India. Its in-house capabilities span civil construction, PEB structures, MEP systems, solar EPC, surveillance, and statutory approvals, offering clients a complete "one stop solution."

The company's strength lies in its integrated design ecosystem, which streamlines architectural, structural, PEB, and MEP services to optimize cost and timelines. Sathlokhar Synergys is trusted by over 24 international clients from regions including the USA, Japan, EU, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Taiwan, along with Indian corporates such as the Reliance Group and Muthiah Beverages.

With over 82 projects completed, the company has earned a reputation for delivering technically demanding assignments swiftly and efficiently, highlighted by the delivery of a 47-acre facility for Muthiah Beverages in just eight months. It is ISO certified, a government-approved "A Grade" HT & LT electrical and MEP contractor, and an authorized Tata Power Solar channel partner.

Following its IPO, the company has expanded to 678 employees and over 5,550+ labourers, enabling nationwide scalability. Backed by a robust project pipeline and strong client relationships, Sathlokhar Synergys is well-positioned to capitalize on India's infrastructure growth, combining innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability to deliver long-term value.

In FY26, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited reported a Total Income of ₹823.56 Cr, an EBITDA of ₹ 117.88 Cr, and a PAT of ₹ 82.32 Cr.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)