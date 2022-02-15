New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nearly 10 crore families in rural India do not have tap water connections in their homes. According to NSS data, only 35.8 per cent households in India wash hands with soap before a meal. Hygiene assumes greater significance in the context of the current global COVID pandemic given that the practice of handwashing with soap is one of the most effective, simplest and cheapest measures to prevent the spread of not only COVID but several other infectious diseases.

The pandemic pushed to light the practice of handwashing with soap as the most cost-effective and one of the simplest measures to prevent the spread of infectious disease. To help bridge the gap, SATO, a well-known name in accessible sanitation has brought to the Indian market the SATO Tap, which is now available commercially throughout the country for individual and institutional consumers.

Also Read | Kia Carens MPV Launched in India at Rs 8.99 Lakh, Features & Specifications.

The portable and refillable, SATO Tap is the key to solve water and hygiene problems in water-starved regions. The system is not only affordable but is the most easy-to-install hand-washing systems around the world.

SATO Tap is "easy to use for adults and children" and "has low water usage" as noted by majority of households who tested and used the SATO Tap during its trial period. The trial was done in partnership with UNICEF, who worked with SATO in the development of the product.

Also Read | PSL 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Pakistan Super League 7 Match in IST.

Versatile, the SATO Tap is ideal for residential use and can be placed in different areas of the house, without any water connection. It can be used on the go by street vendors, farmers, construction sites or any labor-intensive work area that are not connected to water systems.

Commenting on the launch of SATO Tap, Amit Konlade - Global SCM Operations - Leader, SATO, said, "We are extremely thrilled to have the SATO Tap now available in India. SATO's world-class design capabilities and social impact expertise was brought into play to make handwashing simple and easy for all. With this revolutionary product, we are confident that we will improve the lives of people in the country. India is an important market for us as we target to improve 100 million lives by 2025."

The Made in India SATO Tap's design is a perfect example of form meets function. This innovation is disruptive enough to help propel a positive behavior change towards adoption of hygiene habits across the nation. The SATO Tap consists of a plastic base with a nozzle that can accommodate a variety of easily available PET bottles, helping reducing waste.

The Tap allows minimal contact thereby reducing the risks of surface contamination or disease spread. The trickle action of the tap minimizes water use, meaning fewer refills while maintaining constant flow. Keeping mass adoption in mind SATO has launched this product at an affordable price of Rs. 225 and are currently manufactured in six facilities across India which ensures cost-effectiveness and a wider distribution net.

The SATO team is working with NGOs and other key stakeholders in India to address the challenges associated with handwashing. SATO has been instrumental in collecting commercial and behavioral insights to strengthen behavior change; joint advocacy to promote hygiene programming; and maximizing existing public and private sector networks and supply chains to expand access to handwashing.

Visit the SATO Tap page to learn more: www.sato.lixil.com/satotap.

For more information and where to buy please contact

For product: Toll free number - 1800-202-1626, care.sato@lixil.com

For media queries

Gunjan Kar - Gunjan.kar@lintaslive.in

Rohan Arora - Rohan.arora@lintaslive.in

Created with the purpose to tackle the global sanitation and hygiene challenge, SATO is an award-winning social business that empowers underserved communities around the world so they can enjoy a better life and a brighter future. To date, SATO has reached more than 25 million customers with its innovative and affordable sanitation and hygiene solutions in 41 countries.

Consumer-centric, our innovative, aspirational yet affordable sanitation and hygiene solutions have been developed based on our customers' needs and wants. Ranging from toilet pans and connection systems to tap for handwashing, our products are water-saving, durable, easy to install, and simple to use.

A brand of LIXIL - the maker of pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday challenges and make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere - SATO has won several prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Design Award and the Deputy-Chief's Award from the Japan SDG Awards, for the SATO Toilet systems range; and the TIME Magazine Best Inventions of 2020, and 'finalist' at Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award 2021 for the SATO Tap.

In order to increase the reach of our solutions and improve sanitation globally, we have established long-lasting partnerships with local manufacturers, NGOs and inter-governmental organizations such as UNICEF, USAID and JICA.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)