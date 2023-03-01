New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): After organizing two successful editions, SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. recently organized the third edition of the Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards on 26th - 27th February 2023 in New Delhi which felicitated women microentrepreneurs nestled across rural boundaries in the nation. The awards primarily felicitated those women who contributed significantly towards scaling the national economy and gratifying the Government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The ceremony took place at Pullman Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi. As the award function was clubbed with SATYA's Annual Day celebration event - Vihangam for the very first time, it witnessed the magnanimous virtual presence of 4000+ attendees supplemented with the physical presence of 1200+ guests.

The ceremony was organized in association with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Aditya Birla Health Insurance as Platinum Partners, 92.7 Big FM as Radio Partner, Pramerica Life Insurance as Associate Partner, and SheThePeople as Media Partner. Third edition of the Vijayalakshmi Das Awards also saw the presence of esteemed Board of Directors - Taejun Shin, Navin Surya, CP Mohan, Surekha Marandi, Dr Deepali Pant Joshi and Dr Ratnesh Tiwari.

Also Read | Oil Prices Rise as China Factory Bounce Boosts Demand Outlook – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The extended theme of awards also lies at the epicenter of tribute to Mother of Indian Microfinance Industry - Late Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Das. She was a pioneer in Indian microfinance landscape and is acknowledged for her impeccable contribution to the sector. Also known as Madam Viji, not only broke substantial stereotypes affixed in the conventional Indian society suppressing women, but also served as the helm of inspiration for many women through her modest personality and holistic approach.

The ceremony had Sunil Ojha - Founder, Bal Kundan Foundation, Darhauli Dham Varanasi as Chief Guest. Among other eminent guests were G P Mishra, Sitaram Narnolia, Rajib Dandotia, Jitendra Chaudhary, Naresh Sharma and Rajesh Gautam.

Also Read | Twitter Announces Its Rules on Violent Content and Similar Language, Officially Launches 'Violent Speech' Policy.

The evening witnessed panel discussion on Reviving Rural Economy & Livelihoods through Power of Women Empowerment and Technology which was moderated by Dr Alok Mishra (CEO - MFIN). This was indeed an insightful session which was presented by eminent women leaders like Poonam Shroti (Founder - Uddip Social Welfare Society, Rajalakshmi Srinivasan (Director - Site 24x7 and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.), Dr Kirti Kale (renowned poetess and writer), Veena Gupta (Founder Seam Group and India's 1st female bodyguard) and Shaili Chopra (Founder - SheThePeople and Gytree).

The guestlist was not only limited to women trailblazers but also entailed the who's who from Indian BFSI space. The second panel discussion was attended by Manoj Nambiar (MD, Arohan Financial Services), Sadaf Sayeed (CEO, Muthoot Microfin), Mahesh Payannavar (Ex-Head NBFC Business, IDFC First Bank), Manoj Gulati (ED, Water.Org Inc), Rakesh Dubey (Founder, Sagacia Growth Partners LLP) and was moderated by the independent director of SATYA, Dr Deepali Pant Joshi (Ex-Executive Director - RBI).

The evening hosted multifarious motivational sessions by notable personalities like Rachana Chaurasia - 8th Dan Black belt International Master Instructor and Secretary General - Taekwon-do Association of INDIA; Ranjana Kumari - Director of Centre for Social Research in Delhi. The event was also attended by the benign presence of eminent personalities from the world of sports, finance, Government of India including ex-RBI former directors, Google Icons, Padma Shree Awardees & many more.

The categories of these prestigious awards are specifically curated to feature the outstanding leadership and achievements demonstrated by women entrepreneurs across the Indian microfinance sector. The year's Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards recognized women leaders and entrepreneurs across various business categories like Manufacturing, Agri Production, Textile, Information Technology Industries. Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 were bagged by Suman Nainwal - Leader of the Year; Paluri. Padmavathi, Anita Kumari, Dibhya Rekha Mallick in the Medium Enterprise Category; Swapnali Satpute, Alka Sinha Soni, Anuradha in Small Enterprise Category; Jyothsna Karingula, Sarmista Ray, Ambika Bai Vaishnav in Micro Enterprise Category.

Underlining the essence of Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards, Vivek Tiwari, MD, CIO & CEO, SATYA MicroCapital said, "It is a matter of extreme pride and privilege to honor women microentrepreneurs who are trailblazing our society like no other continuously for the third time in a row. Recognizing and applauding their triumphs will certainly catapult budding women entrepreneurs to face the challenges, establish their presence and achieve success with flying colors. Additionally, it will also instigate aspiring women micro-entrepreneurs to advance their fundamental code of business to conquer an extraordinary level of entrepreneurship. The change all these women are trying to channelize in the lives of all those associated with them is commendable. I extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners as SATYA salutes their fervor and dedication to successively operating their business ventures."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)