New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/ATK): Satyam Anandjee has been bestowed with the prestigious honour of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award for his classic, highly commendable work during the lockdown.

He has composed and sung an exemplary collection of more than three hundred BHAJANS and GHAZALS written by lyricists and writers across the globe.

This combination of more than three hundred melodies was created as an online entertainment medium, all with a different texture and harmony to create a sense of calm and balance.

This award was conferred upon him at the Iskon Auditorium in Mumbai, in the presence of celebrated artists in the music industry. The event was graced by the presence of Krishna Pimple, Sunil Pal, Udit Narayan, Dipti Muni and Satyam Anandjee was felicitated by renowned music composer Anu Malik, singer-actress Salma Agha, Dr Prof. Kirit Solanki (Member of Parliament) and Dr Bharati Lavekar (MLA Andheri, Mumbai).

Satyam Anandjee is an Indian Singer and Composer known for his excellence in Sugam Sangeet. Born and brought up in Bihar in 1987, with over two decades of contribution to the music industry, Satyam Anandjee always looks up to famous singers like Jagjit Singh, Ghulam Ali and Mehdi Hassan.

The detailed rhyme scheme and fine verses in Satyam Anandjee's music is known to make one positively respond both physically and emotionally. The composition he creates reflecting the intense feelings that a human being experiences is beyond the subjective experience of music.

The subject of love and utmost devotion for the creator in the song 'Bhagwan Mere Bhagwan' by Satyam Anandjee, released in the year 2021 was one of the most vibrant ways to express solidarity and foster respect during the trying times. 'Bhagwan Mere Bhagwan' was sung as a Universal Prayer by renowned singers Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Padma Shri Dr Soma Ghosh, Sudesh Bhosle, Madhushree Bhattacharya and Satyam Anandjee to help people heal, ease their pain and re-develop. This prayer marked its significance as an appeal to the almighty to end the suffering caused by covid and is one of a kind as it urges to no specific caste or community. This unique idea was executed by Satyam Anandjee's Executive Producer Dipti Muni.

With established boundaries and communication limited to virtual perimeters, the online experience for both music creators and listeners has been a remarkable one.

With his composition, he intends to inspire the upcoming generations to bridge the gap between modern-day music and Ghazals by creating unique, heart-warming melodies instead of mixing old songs or creating a mashup or cover version.

According to him, bringing back the Ghazal culture in the youth would transform the way they perceive emotions and experiences. Ghazals involve strong emotions ranging from love to hate and jealousy and touch the heart of the listener in a subtle way, keeping the culture's vibe intact. He wishes to revive the Ghazal era to an extent that they are included in Bollywood movies, ott platforms and short films so that the upcoming generations don't lose their cultural touch and start embracing meaningful lyrics as he strongly believes that 'what we listen to is what we follow'.

When the entire world was in distress and music was the only retreat, Satyam Anandjee's contributions in the form of online entertainment programmes from 9pm to 12 in the midnight along with his business partner Dipti Muni who anchored the show, helped masses get through their day.

Digital musical events turned out to be a huge success for Satyam Anandjee and his widespread online programmes, live shows and TV presence gained him a huge fan base worldwide. Satyam Anandjee's voice is known to have magical healing powers, known to soothe the ailing soul. His live shows were streamed from Canada to UK, over zoom calls and was enjoyed by music enthusiasts.

Besides receiving many accolades and certificates for his work, Satyam Anandjee established his own Music Label, Muzmax: Mesmerise In Music along with Dipti Muni to elevate his digital presence. His Bollywood works, other than Ghazals and light music are truly evergreen and are a feast for the soul. He is deeply enriched with various religious, private events he performs in and has actively marked his presence by performing for various cultural trusts and tribute events along with business partner and executive producer Dipti Muni, who hosts and anchors his shows.

Hetal Bhupendrakumar Patel, Project Head for Financial Awareness project, Managing Director for INRAPAY digital wallet, recalls her experience of listening to Satyam Anandjee's music when she was on heavy medication. Dealing with side effects made her more vulnerable, angry and difficult for her to deal with the rollercoaster of emotions during covid. She expresses immense gratitude for Satyam's music composition and the way listening to his melodious voice helped her soothe the pain and internal turmoil. She reminisces the time when she came back to India during the pandemic and life became overwhelming in all ways with nothing to look forward to, Satyam's Anandjee's pure voice helped her reunite with the music she always missed in the modern-day compositions.

She is of the opinion that besides proper diet and medication music is an absolute necessity dose for healing internally. Satyam Anandjee's music, his voice helped her forget the past problems, unpleasant experiences and created an outlet for the flow of positive emotions separating the painful ones. Hetal wishes him a million smiles and blessings, and dedicates her new found life to Satyam Anandjee's music who she believes, creates an aura and connection filled with positivity.

