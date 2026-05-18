Business News | Saurabh Vijay Takes Charge as CEO of UIDAI

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday saw a change in leadership as IAS officer Saurabh Vijay assumed charge as its Chief Executive Officer.

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, he is a 1998-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Maharashtra cadre and a civil engineer from IIT-Delhi.

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Prior to joining UIDAI, he served as Principal Secretary (Expenditure) in the Finance Department of the Government of Maharashtra.

According to the ministry, he has held several key positions in the Government of Maharashtra and the Government of India, including Principal Secretary (Planning and Development Commissioner), Principal Secretary (Tourism), Secretary (Medical Education), and Secretary (Higher and Technical Education).

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He has also served on central deputation in important roles, including as Director at the President's Secretariat in New Delhi and as Advisor to the Executive Director representing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka at the World Bank in Washington D.C.

With wide administrative and international experience across governance, finance and policy, Vijay takes charge of UIDAI at a senior leadership level. (ANI)

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