Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Save Max Real Estate, one of India's most promising PropTech companies, successfully hosted its first property fest in Gurugram on April 23, 2023. The event received an overwhelming response from buyers and developers.

The fest saw the participation of top-notch developers in India, such as M3M, Birla Estates, BPTP Ltd., Smartworld Developers, Omaxe Limited, Silverglades, Signature Global, and Eldeco Group. Leading Banking partners HDFC Limited and Godrej Finance also participated in the event, offering buyers various financial solutions to suit their needs.

Amardeep Singh, CEO of Save Max Real Estate, expressed his excitement about the fest's success, saying, "We are thrilled to have hosted our first property fest in India. The success of the fest is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our vision of changing the paradigm of the real estate industry in India. At Save Max, we aim to make real estate experiences hassle-free and credible for all stakeholders."

The Save Max property fest allowed buyers to choose from various handpicked, RERA-approved properties from India's top developers. Several buyers took advantage of the event's exciting deals and discounts to invest in their dream homes, with some even availing themselves of the on-the-spot booking offer. A free trip to Dubai for two was also up for grabs, adding to the excitement.

The participating developers also appreciated the fest's well-organized management and the opportunity to showcase their projects directly to buyers.

Raman Dua, Founder and CEO of Save Max Group, expressed his delight at the success of the property fest. He said, "Real estate opens the doors to wealth, and with Save Max as your partner, your investment is in good hands. Our HIT formula, which stands for Honesty, Integrity, and Transparency, is the cornerstone of our business. We believe that by providing our clients with the best possible service, we can help them make smart investment decisions."

The Save Max Group is an iconic organization based in Toronto, Canada. It has become an international brand with a notable reputation since its establishment as a real estate brokerage in 2010. With a team of over 1000 experienced professionals across 80+ locations in Canada and India, Save Max is expanding its presence into 11 countries worldwide. In just over a year of establishing a presence in India, Save Max is present in 10+ major cities and exploring further locations.

Save Max leverages its international experience, technology and education to provide transparent and trustworthy real estate experiences. With more events and exciting offers planned for the future, Save Max Real Estate is set to make a significant impact in the Indian market.

For further information, please visit www.savemax.com.

