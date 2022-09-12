Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): The pioneering location intelligence OOH agency, Say It Loud Media opened its doors 17 months ago and has uniquely transformed the way that locations are identified for delivering best ROI to clients.

The ground-breaking 'Location Intelligence' concept is being deployed for the first time by an OOH agency to identify 'Affluence'.

It came about as a result of a forward-thinking planning strategy aimed at putting a context to the addresses of audiences.

"Just measuring Reach of a plan is not enough, one has to be able to identify the parameters impacting business outcomes. Clients have begun to see the tremendous value that we are offering as Business partners. 2000+ datapoints for ML and AI optimised results ensure that there is no room for any human assumptions in identifying the right locations," says Naresh Bhandari, the Founder and CEO of Say It Loud Media.

A combination of markets opening up, a great team and the ability to provide location intelligence is making the agency grow at a scorching pace. "We are witnessing exponential growth this year and hope to close this financial year with some very impressive numbers," continues Naresh Bhandari.

A Post-graduate in Management, Naresh started his career at one of the largest OOH media owners in the country before moving on to OAP and Laqshya where he set path-breaking milestones in the areas of business acquisitions, spanning new economy as well as legacy businesses, and managing client expectations.

Continuing the tradition of setting new records, he and his team have already been entrusted with the mandate of some of the most respected brands in the country like Amazon, Aditya Birla Retail, bigbasket - A TATA Enterprise, Jockey, Tender Cuts, Unacademy, USPL etc.

'Say It Loud Media Pvt Ltd,' headquartered in Bengaluru, is an AI-driven OOH (out of home media) organization started by a bunch of experienced OOH professionals who have worked with some of the best-known media organizations in the past.

The company was launched with the belief that the power of the OOH media in this country is still untapped and has an enormous potential in driving clients' marketing efforts forward.

Young India spends majority of its 'awake' time outside homes and it is this constituency that we deliver to our clients.

To this end, we use tech and data to deliver efficient planning solutions and innovative campaign ideas to our clients. Nielsen's annual global study covering more than twenty countries has consistently demonstrated that the OOH medium generates maximum Digital activations compared to any other medium.

We operate with a lean and talented team to achieve frugal operational cost and yet deliver differentiated campaign results.

We commenced operations in April'21 and are already working with some of the most coveted Global and Indian brands in the marketplace.

For more details, please visit our website -www.sayitloudmedia.in

For details, contact:

Shreejit Nairshreejit.nair@sayitloudmedia.in

Narhari Raonarhari.rao@sayitloudmedia.in

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)