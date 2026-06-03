Business News | SBI Chairman Expects RBI Rate Pause in This Policy, Says Credit Demand Robust, AMC IPO on Track

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): The State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman, CS Setty, on Wednesday indicated that the market anticipates a status quo when it comes to the upcoming Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decisions.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of Citi's 2026 India Conference in Mumbai, Setty shared critical insights on monetary policy expectations, corporate credit, and institutional timelines. He gave his remarks keeping in context volatile crude prices, currency behavior, and inflation.

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"With the expectations, I think broadly the market expects that there could be a rate pause at this juncture. Growth, inflation, dynamics are more important. I think a pause will definitely help us to stabilize in terms of ensuring that the smooth growth rates are achieved," he stated.

On being questioned about the impact of global macroeconomic headwinds on acquisition financing, Setty maintained that SBI's balance sheet remains resilient, though the bank is monitoring geopolitical developments in West Asian regions closely.

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"Currently, as we mentioned, I think we have not had any major impact on the asset quality so far and we have to be watchful in terms of the ring run. And the demand of credit, credit demand seems to be robust when compared to the year on year growth."

"We are seeing that the growth continues to be robust across the segments. We have not seen any demand constraint at this juncture but we will have to see how they are lingering back to the West Asian," Setty said.

On the issue of cross-border collaborations and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), he added, "We work with all foreign banks and Indian banks in terms of creating collaborations for M&A financing. We did a couple of deals together already."

Confirming active deal pipelines, he stated, "Yes, we already have. We have done one already. First of all, we put the system and also the team in place. The team is working now. And we have done one transaction, we are doing another one. And I am sure that I think we will play an important role."

The SBI Chairman confirmed that the market debut for SBI's asset management arm is on track for this calendar year. "We hope to do sometime during this year. We are just waiting for the report," he stated, clarifying that the timeline refers to the "Calendar year."

Progressing on regulatory clearances, he noted, "We have already filed the DRSP, so we are waiting for the approval. We have filed the DRSP."

When asked about the deployment of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), Setty pointed to sustained off-take among smaller businesses.

"The ECLGS demand is there. I think a lot of people have approached us. I don't have the numbers right away but I think there is a good demand coming out," he said, adding that the trend is visible "across SMEs. Predominantly SMEs who are taking the loan." (ANI)

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