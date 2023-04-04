Senior officials from SBI, SBIF, NSDL and Doctors For You flag off the 25th Mobile Medical Unit to be deployed to Mumbai's Govandi, Sion and Kurla areas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): SBI Foundation and NSDL are coming together to tackle the high incidence of non-communicable, air-borne, and vector-borne diseases in slum settlements in Mumbai's Govandi, Sion and Kurla areas by providing free doorstep healthcare through Mobile Medical Units, under the SBIF Sanjeevani programme. The program will be implemented by Doctors For You, a non-profit organisation working on access to quality healthcare in India.

One of SBI Foundation's legacy projects, SBIF Sanjeevani has deployed 24 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) or 'clinic-on-wheels' so far across 18 states and 2 union territories. With the Rs. 2.49 Crore funding support given by NSDL, and the addition of 3 new MMUs to the fleet, SBIF Sanjeevani will be introduced in 3 wards in Mumbai, and scaled up further to Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district in partnership with Gramin Vikas Trust, and Assam's Baksa district in partnership with Assam Centre for Rural Development.

The 25th Mobile Medical Unit (MMU), which will traverse Mumbai's Govandi, Sion and Kurla areas, was flagged off at a ceremony held at State Bank Bhavan in Mumbai by SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara and MD & CEO NSDL Padmaja Chunduru, in the presence of top officials from the organisations.

SBIF Sanjeevani was launched in 2017 to drive access to primary healthcare and referral services for the most vulnerable, remote, and impoverished communities across India, where public and private healthcare infrastructure is either lacking or is of poor quality.

The baseline study conducted across 2250 households along the charted route by Doctors For You (DFY), SBIF Sanjeevani's implementation partner for Mumbai, found a concerning prevalence of non-communicable diseases and various forms of addiction, among other things. While non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, heart conditions etc. and co-morbidities were discovered in 20-25 per cent of the population, almost 60 per cent of the population grappled with some form of addiction, like chewing tobacco, smoking or consuming alcohol. Sections of the community practice poor sanitation and hygiene, leading to a high prevalence of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and diarrhoea among children, which further peaks during breeding season. Furthermore, the communities reside in congested spaces, along lanes with open drains which are a breeding ground for many air-borne diseases. People also seek advice and treatment from local quacks, as existing public healthcare facilities are overburdened and private healthcare facilities are expensive.

The Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) will employ a community-specific strategy, and address general health concerns surrounding non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes, gynaecological issues, common ailments in adolescents, malnutrition, skin conditions, and provide geriatric care as well. The residents will be able to avail these services free of cost.

Besides screening and treatment, daily camps will be held by the MMU on subjects like maternal and child health and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) practices. OPD services will be available 22 days a month. The project would engage stakeholders from the public healthcare system like Health and Development officers of the BMC, ICDS, Block Development Program, CHCs and PHCs, as well as Anganwadis, ASHA workers, ANMs etc. The initiative will serve over 20,000 residents.

"At SBI, we constantly endeavour to contribute to the welfare of the citizens and the betterment of our Nation. Project Sanjeevani, a unique initiative where the State and local health departments, local NGOs, and SBI Foundation work in unison, will help in providing basic medical facilities to the communities we serve," said Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI.

"NSDL is proud to be associated with a prestigious organisation like SBI for the Sanjeevani initiative. This project not only ensures primary healthcare services but also stands to improve the overall health status of rural India. NSDL aims to continue extending this project to other States and Union. Territories across the country, to serve rural and remote communities in India," said Padmaja Chunduru, CEO, NSDL.

"Project Sanjeevani is one of our key CSR initiatives for providing primary healthcare services to people in underserved areas. We are delighted to join hands with NSDL to implement this project across the strategically planned locations in India," added Sanjay Prakash, MD and CEO, SBI Foundation.

The remaining two vehicles which will serve Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh and Baksa, Assam are set to be flagged off soon.

SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank Group. True to its tradition of "Service Beyond Banking", the Foundation recognises the importance of engaging with communities across key focus areas such as empowerment of PwDs, rural development, healthcare, education, sustainability & environment, livelihood & skill development, youth empowerment, promotion of sports, and more. In this pursuit, SBI Foundation works across 28 States and Union Territories of India, undertaking several initiatives to make resources available to the most vulnerable sections of society, directly and through strategic partnerships with impact-making entities in the social sector in the most transparent way to create inclusive, sustainable development. SBI Foundation believes in reflecting the ethos of the State Bank Group in running interventions that are ethical, promote growth and equality, and create a positive impact on society.

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) is India's first securities depository. It has played a key role in transforming the Indian securities market by facilitating holding and transfer of securities in dematerialised form. NSDL offers an array of value-added services to its investors. NSDL is contributing to the Digital India drive in a larger way with its various internet and mobile based initiatives such as NSDL SPEEDe App, Digital LAS, APIs/Technology integrations, FPI monitor, IndiaBondInfo and many more.

Doctors For You (DFY) is a not-for-profit organization, founded in 2007 by a like-minded team of Doctors and registered under the Society Registration Act 1860. Its operation area covers 25 States and 3 UT of India and is driven by the vision to realize Health for All. In the past 2 years, organisation has benefited 2 Crore+ population through our comprehensive health care and relief response approaches. DFY's major forte cut across a diverse range of programs - Disaster Risk Reduction & Relief Responses; Maternal Health & Child Nutrition project; TB Program; Cancer Program; Covid 19 Relief Responses; Training & Capacity building for the medical team and supporting staff; Covid 19 Vaccination; Hospital Capacity Building and Environment & Sustainability programs, Helpline and Call Center support, Water, Sanitation & Hygiene, Mobile Medical Unit based community outreach programs for NCD management, fever clinics, etc. Action and Translational Research.

