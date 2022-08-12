Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): SBI Youth for India is a pioneering rural development fellowship program initiated by SBI in 2011 and managed by the SBI Foundation. The fellowship has provided a platform for over 500+ aspiring change agents to explore the social sector, with over 70 per cent of them pursuing meaningful careers in the development space upon completing the 13-month fellowship program.

The inaugural ceremony for the August Cohort of the 10th Batch of SBI Youth for India Fellows was Co-hosted by DHAN Foundation on August 8, 2022, at The DHAN Academy, Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The Orientation Program is a 10-day workshop for familiarizing the new cohort with the development sector, rural work culture and preparing them for the fellowship journey. The cohort gets introduced to the fellowship, understands rural India and its complexities through simulation experiences like the Naranpur Express - devised by IRMA, and learns from experts how to work and live with rural communities.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, welcomed the 10th batch of SBI Youth for India Fellows through a video message and conveyed his good wishes to them for a successful fellowship journey.

Dr Ramaswami Balasubramaniam, Founder of Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement, a public policy think tank, and Member-HR Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Govt. of India, was the special guest of the event. He is also the founder of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, a renowned development organization. He firmly believes that inspiring youth leadership can rebuild a resurgent India.

Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director and CEO, SBI Foundation, based on his experience of leadership roles and service in rural areas, advised the aspiring fellows that "Ideas will overwhelm you initially, but please absorb and internalize every drop of insight as it will make you better future leaders."

M. P. Vasimalai, Founder and Executive Director of DHAN Foundation, in his address, called the orientation program an 'immersion' and the fellowship a 'development adventure'. He said, "A great fellowship is one where you are able to change your attitude, skills, and knowledge." He asked Fellows to focus on four development basics - to facilitate community choices, to develop the quality of life by finding the purpose, identity, and lifestyle, and to understand the responsibilities and accept changes.

Lalit Mohan, President and COO, SBI Foundation, formally welcomed the new batch of fellows with his encouraging remarks and emphasized that "This 13-month journey is a unique opportunity given to you to work on the burning issues of our country and bring a positive impact." H Anand, DGM BO, SBI, Madurai zone also addressed the new batch.

SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank of India. True to its tradition of service beyond banking, the foundation currently works in over 27 states and union territories of India on rural development, healthcare, education, livelihood and skill development, youth empowerment, promotion of sports, and more. SBI Foundation believes in reflecting the ethos of the SBI group, in running interventions that are ethical, promote growth and equality, and create a positive impact on society. www.sbifoundation.in.

SBI Youth for India is a flagship program of the SBI Foundation. It is a 13-month rural development program where fellows relocate to remote rural locations across the country and lead projects covering twelve thematic areas. A network of 13 reputed NGOs supports their projects and ensures they have access to specialized expertise. Thousands of candidates apply for the fellowship each year, but only a hundred are selected after a rigorous process. The program offers a wide variety of thematic areas to fellows for their fellowship projects. It also allows fellows to initiate new interventions with the support of the partner NGOs. www.youthforindia.org.

