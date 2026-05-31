Business News | SBI Research Calls for Stronger RBI Intervention as Rupee Slide Outpaces Fundamentals

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): SBI Research has called for stronger intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to support the rupee, arguing that the currency's recent depreciation is excessive and not in line with India's economic fundamentals.

In its report, SBI Research said the speed of the rupee's decline against the US dollar has been unusually sharp, even as the Indian economy continues to exhibit strong macroeconomic indicators.

Also Read | UP Police Constable Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at UPPRPB; Check Exam City, Shift Details and Exam Date.

"The speed of rupee depreciation has been reckless, and rupee took only 152 days to depreciate by Rs 5 per dollar (from Rs 90 to Rs 95)," the report said, noting that the rupee touched 96.83 against the US dollar on May 20.

According to the report, the current depreciation is higher than what India's underlying economic conditions would warrant.

Also Read | Who Is Jugal Daterao? Disney Program Manager Sentenced in Russia Over THC Gummies Case.

"The present Rupee depreciation is indeed higher when seen against India's macroeconomic fundamentals and clearly when compared with other currencies against the dollar strength," SBI Research said.

The report argued that India's foreign exchange reserves remain adequate to counter excessive volatility in the currency market.

"India's FX reserves are optimally sufficient to combat the unidirectional slide of rupee," it said.

SBI Research noted that foreign exchange reserves have declined by about USD 47 billion since February 27, 2026, but still remain around USD 680 billion, providing the RBI with sufficient room to intervene when required.

The report said stronger and sustained intervention by the central bank could help stabilise the rupee during periods of heightened global uncertainty.

"We believe RBI's wholehearted/ large-scale intervention ideally helps Rupee to stabilize," it said, citing instances where stronger intervention was followed by appreciation in the currency.

The research team also observed that the rupee's weakness appears to be driven not only by global dollar strength but also by risk aversion linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and large foreign portfolio outflows from Indian equities.

India has witnessed net foreign institutional investor (FII) equity outflows of USD 22.7 billion since the outbreak of the West Asia conflict, according to the report.

SBI Research further argued that the rupee is currently undervalued and has weakened beyond levels implied by broader trade-weighted measures.

"The current Rupee value is not in synchronization with India's domestic macro fundamentals," the report said.

The report maintained that while the RBI is expected to keep policy rates unchanged at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the central bank should continue using its available tools to address excessive currency volatility and support orderly market conditions.

SBI Research expects the RBI to maintain status quo on interest rates amid rising inflation risks stemming from higher crude oil prices, fuel price hikes and continued geopolitical uncertainties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)