Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI/Heylin Spark): School Toppers, an IIT Alumni Venture is offering FREE 1 year classroom/online coaching to 20 Underprivileged students aspiring for JEE and NEET entrance exams for the session 2021-2022.

School Toppers' core teaching principle, that integrates interactive learning with conceptual lectures, is based on a New Age Learning Methodology developed by a Team of IITians Headed by Akhil Tewari.

Akhil Tewari is an IIT Varanasi alumnus and have authored the best-selling book, RANK UP PHYSICS by MTG Publications, for JEE and NEET Aspirants. As an eminent teacher and Vice President of Coaching Federation of India, Maharashtra, Akhil inspires countless students for success in in JEE and NEET aspirants every year across India.

Through the new SUPER 20 program, inspired by the inspiring life of Anand Kumar, founder of Super 30, School Toppers is extending the dream of providing opportunity and mentorship to the talented and poor kids. In the words of Sweta Tewari, Director School Toppers, "The SUPER-20 aims to improve the quality of life of these kids economically and sociologically."

Major highlights of the program -

1. Free coaching classes for JEE & NEET aspirants to deserving students (Online/Offline).

2. FREE Study Material

3. Laptop, Monthly internet cost and Application fee for the exams will be provided by SCHOOL TOPPERS if required

Launched on Fathers' Day (June 20, 2021) in memory of Akhil Tewari's father Late Sri Nitya Nath Tewari, an eminent poet and a flag-bearer of classic Hindi literature, the Super-20 program is dedicated to uplifting the state of education among poor and underprivileged. He was also the editor and Vice President of "AGEET" quarterly magazine for two decades. His heritage, the SUPER 20 program will thus be an aegis to 20 most deserving students who promise to fulfil their dreams through hard work and passion.

Super 20 students will be selected solely on the basis of financial criteria and merit. Talented students with proven academic record in class 11 ,12 or 12 pass in Science-Stream aspiring for JEE or NEET exams but lacking necessary resources for test-preparation must apply with the following documents.

SCREENING DOCUMENTS REQUIRED:

INCOME CERTIFICATE

EWS CERTIFICATE

10/12 MARKSHEET

RESIDENCE CERTIFICATE

DOMICILE

STUDENTS CAN APPLY THORUGH THE FOLLOWING LINK.

https://forms.gle/QXiuyrZaJiJiE8Gt5

