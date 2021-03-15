New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) has reaffirmed its commitment as an environmentally conscious and responsible organisation towards the reduction of carbon emission.

SCNL has been successful in reducing emissions of 207 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the environment, empowering 93,181 households and 447,269 individuals with clean energy till December 2020.

The satin carbon programme was eventually incorporated as a part of the UNFCCC clean development programme. The company aims at expanding and improving its clean energy programme with thoughtful climate mitigation and planet conservation initiatives.

In the past, Micro Energy Credits (MEC) had certified SCNL for its efforts in April 2020.

"We at SCNL place a strong emphasis on constructing and nurturing a sustainable business with the ethos of compliance, governance, transparency and ethics," said H P Singh, Chairman and Managing Director at SCNL.

"Viable, scalable and high-quality carbon sequestration projects in-line with the Paris Climate Agreement to counter the climate crisis is the need of the hour. The goals outlined serve as a reference for companies like us that aim to bring about a change with their actions that can deliver results in the medium to long term," he added.

Incorporated in 2007, Seattle-based MEC Corporation provides carbon finance options for microfinance institutions, international organisations and not-for-profit organisations. It links microfinance institutions to the carbon markets when they lend for clean energy.

"We value our association with SCNL which is doing impressive work in the space of renewable energy through its micro-financing programme. It is essential for organisations across the globe to come together to make the world a better place," said Jayashree Rao, Chief Marketing Officer of MEC.

SCNL is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country with a presence in 23 states and Union Territories and around 84,000 villages. The company's clean energy lending solutions include solar products like torches, lights and other home systems.

It also provides implementation services to help MFIs scale-up their clean energy product lines. (ANI)

