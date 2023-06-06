PNN

New Delhi [India], June 6: The Council of Inclusive Capitalism, an organization spearheaded by Lynn Rostchild, proudly announces the appointment of SCOPE Founder & CEO as a member of its esteemed council. This significant recognition places SCOPE at the forefront of the global initiative to foster diversity and inclusivity within the startup ecosystem.

The Council of Inclusive Capitalism brings together influential leaders from various industries who share a common commitment to building an inclusive and equitable economic landscape. Renowned dignitaries such as Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries; Marc Benioff, Founder & CEO of Salesforce; Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons Limited; and Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton, are among the distinguished council members.

"We are honored to have our Founder & CEO join the Council of Inclusive Capitalism, alongside such esteemed individuals," said a spokesperson from SCOPE. "This appointment reflects our unwavering dedication to empower underrepresented founders and drive positive change within the startup community. By connecting them with a diverse network of investors, mentors, and resources through our SCOPE App, we are paving the way for equal economic opportunities for entrepreneurs from all backgrounds."

SCOPE's groundbreaking initiative, the SCOPE App, is designed to empower underrepresented founders in the startup ecosystem. By leveraging strategic partnerships with angel investors, venture capitalists, and financial institutions, SCOPE aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with the support and resources they need to succeed. Through this platform, SCOPE is fostering diversity, promoting inclusivity, and cultivating a thriving startup community.

"Our ultimate goal is to create a more equitable and prosperous society by enabling innovative startups to thrive," added the spokesperson. "We believe that by breaking down barriers and providing equal access to opportunities, we can unleash the full potential of underrepresented founders and drive meaningful change in the startup ecosystem."

SCOPE is honored to be a part of the Council of Inclusive Capitalism and looks forward to working with the esteemed council members to drive impactful initiatives that champion diversity, inclusivity, and economic empowerment.

